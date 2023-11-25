‘Unacceptable’ three-year wait for Inverurie birthing pools prompts calls for health secretary to intervene

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

‘Unacceptable’ three-year wait for Inverurie birthing pools prompts calls for health secretary to intervene

The two pools were closed in 2020 due to installation problems and remain closed to this day due to water quality issues.

Adele Merson By Adele Merson
Inverurie Health and Care Hub. Image: Google.
Inverurie Health and Care Hub. Image: Google.

SNP health chief Michael Matheson is facing calls to intervene in the “unacceptable” three-year closure of the birthing pools at Inverurie Community Midwife Unit.

The two pools have been out of action since 2020 when they closed due to installation problems, just one year after the opening of the community midwife unit.

They remain closed to this day due to water quality issues. The birthing pool at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital is also out of service.

While birthing pools at Peterhead and Elgin are open, they have previously been hit by similar problems, forcing them to close for a period.

Concerned mums-to-be in Inverurie and the surrounding area contacted their local MSP Gillian Martin over the ongoing closure of the pools.

‘Limited birth options’

The Aberdeenshire MSP has now written to Mr Matheson asking for his support after struggling to get a reopening date from NHS Grampian.

In her letter, the SNP politician said: “The mothers-to-be who have been engaging with me regarding this matter have been understanding of the issues with water quality.

“They also fully appreciate that patient safety is paramount. However, they find it unacceptable and very concerning that following over two years of investigation and work that a resolution to this issue has not been brought about.

“Consequently, mothers-to-be in my rural constituency continue to face limited birth options.”

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin has been contacted by concerned mothers-to-be. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

NHS Grampian has suggested travel to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin as an option but Ms Martin added this is “not viable” for most of her constituents.

The SNP politician said: “This ongoing situation is therefore understandably causing considerable stress and anxiety for many women and their families.”

‘Undue stress’

Kathryn Masterson, is chair of the Grampian Maternity Voices Partnership, who have been lobbying NHS Grampian about the situation at Inverurie to “little effect”.

She said the closures are causing “undue stress” on women and families who are being “forced to give birth elsewhere”.

She added: “This impacts on mother’s mental health which in some circumstances can have an adverse effect on the unborn child.

“We hear of women scrabbling around trying to decide where to give birth as they prefer to avoid Aberdeen Maternity Hospital or they want to avoid excessive journeying during labour.

Women are anxious about the lack of birth options available to them. Image: Shutterstock.

“The options are few, especially when the Peterhead’s pools were also out of action for a period this year. ”

The Press and Journal last month shared the stories of north-east women who have been forced to look for alternatives to get the birth they want.

Water births are just one of the ways mums can give birth in the NHS.

However, their popularity has increased in recent years as they’ve been shown to aid pain relief and even shorten labour.

The NHS can support women to have water births at home but some women will prefer to be in a hospital setting.

‘Lengthy process’

NHS Grampian was unable to give an expected reopening date when asked by the P&J but said work to resolve the water quality issues at Inverurie continues.

A spokeswoman added: “This is a lengthy process as we have strict water quality standards within healthcare settings and are required to produce three satisfactory water testing results in a row.

“Each test takes several weeks, and if any one of these results is anything less than satisfactory then required mitigations are put in place before testing begins again.

“This means a full round of testing can take several months, not to mention planning new mitigations in between.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon officially opened the Inverurie Health and Social Care Hub in 2019. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

“Numerous mitigations have been tried in Inverurie and we are continuing to work alongside partners, including the operators of the site, to address this.

“It is NHS Grampian’s commitment as an organisation to offer water births to families in our care. Midwives and the wider management team share the concerns regarding the impact of the lack of birthing pool facilities in Inverurie and are doing everything they can to find solutions. Safety remains our first priority.”

What birthing pools are available elsewhere?

Aberdeen Maternity Hospital’s pool has been closed since April, when a leak in the labour ward caused rooms in the midwife unit to shut.

It was hoped repairs would take six weeks but more problems were uncovered. Work on plumbling and ventilation may be needed to reopen the pool.

And further north in Peterhead, the community hospital’s birthing pools, which are now back in operation, were closed after a legionella outbreak in February. 

Dr Gray's hospital in Elgin. NHS Grampian bosses will discuss the health board's budget on Thursday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin also experienced issues last year. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

They only reopened last month, while the pools in Elgin, which are up and running, were shut for two months last year when a leak from a drainage pipe flooded out into a corridor and into a theatre downstairs. 

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “The Scottish Government is committed to ensuring that the high-quality maternity care delivered every day across Scotland is as safe as possible for mothers and babies.”

For the latest up to date information on birthing pool availability at NHS Grampian, please visit here. 

More from Scottish politics

Alex Salmond Scottish Government legal claim
Alex Salmond promises 'day of reckoning' in fresh legal claim against Scottish Government
The papers have been sent to Health Secretary Michael Matheson (Jeff Moore/PA)
Papers aiming to improve pay and conditions for NHS workers signed off by union
Inverurie Health and Care Hub. Image: Google.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Labour in a tangle over Gaza ceasefire call
Flooded roads and fields (Joe Giddens/PA)
Funding announced for farmers hit by flooding during recent storms
Inverurie Health and Care Hub. Image: Google.
Elgin town centre: Four regeneration projects which could become a reality with the help…
Fraserburgh Harbour
Exclusive: New 'indy' paper focuses on fishing and marine sector
Inverurie Health and Care Hub. Image: Google.
Humza Yousaf branded 'weak' by senior SNP figure over Michael Matheson's iPad roaming bill
Inverurie Health and Care Hub. Image: Google.
Highland area with some of the finest glens and bens 'overdue' national park status,…
SNP health chief Michael Matheson blames sons watching football for £11k Morocco bill on…
4
Inverurie Health and Care Hub. Image: Google.
Jobs 'pay cut' warning in switch from oil and gas to renewables

Conversation