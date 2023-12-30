Kingussie photographer Ed Smith tells of life hunting the Northern Lights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kingussie photographer Ed Smith tells of life hunting the Northern Lights

The adventurous Highland photographer is planning to capture the Aurora across Scotland's mountains in the months ahead.

To go with story by Karen Roberts. Profile on Aurora photographer Ed Smith Picture shows; Ed Smith. don't know. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
By Neil Drysdale

Intrepid Highland photographer Ed Smith is planning to capture the Northern Lights in all their transcendent glory, in what could be one of the last opportunities of the decade.

It won’t be a task for the faint-hearted, nor those with an aversion to the cold. But, as he prepares to negotiate freezing temperatures, equipped with a hefty camera, ice axe, bivvy bag and camping stove, the Kingussie man is optimistic the months ahead will be the prime time to create a visual record of awe-inspiring displays.

The phenomenon depends on solar activity which follows an 11-year cycle and we are currently in Solar Cycle 25, which began in 2019 and is predicted to peak in 2025.

So he has decided this is the perfect moment to embark on a mission to snap them from the heights of the Cairngorms and other Scottish mountain ranges – and his passion for the project suggests nothing will halt him in his quest.

Highland photographer Ed Smith is in love with the Cairngorms. Pic: Ed Smith.

He believes the incentive of witnessing the Aurora Borealis makes journeys to the wilderness all the more extraordinary, not least because nothing is ever certain when anybody goes searching for what have been described as the “merrie dancers”.

As he said: “Everything it encapsulates is very involved from the planning and preparation to the endurance required to stay in one position for hours. There is an element of risk associated with that, it’s extremely arduous and, of course, freezing.

‘It’s me immersed in nature’

“Yes, you can capture amazing shots at the side of a loch, but you’ll probably hear cars and other people out doing the same. But to be on a summit alone, where you’ve got to be out all night, it’s me immersed in nature.

“It’s colder, you’re more susceptible to weather changes and, of course, it might happen or it might not, so you’ve got to cope with these emotions too. It’s like storm-chasing, there’s a lot of energy involved in the approach to it, the waiting and the capturing it.”

Ed Smith kis determined to capture the Northern Lights in his new book.

Ed has already taken a stunning shot of the Aurora Borealis which featured in his first book, Northern Cairngorms, which brings together a collection of almost 70 memorable images, depicting the six years he has lived and worked in the area.

He regarded it as a “career-defining image” with plenty of work assessing the weather that day as the prelude to heading off on a three-hour hike to the summit with all his gear. He finished his journey at sunset and was there for the rest of the night.

But, as you can see, his patience and persistence were amply justified.

Ed Smith took this stunning image of the Northern Lights and is now planning a book.

A waiting game

He recalled: “It’s a long waiting game, but suddenly I started to see the first ripples, it is like a wave. You start photographing it, seeing where it’s kicking off.

“You get pulses, so you are adjusting your camera all the time. Then you start to see where the main epicentre is and wait for the stronger, more powerful pulses.

“That night was very special.  It’s common to get greener horizontal waves and swirls but then it became more vibrant, with vertical pillars of red and purple. It’s like watching organ pipes in the sky, hence me naming the image Concert of Light.”

It’s a gig with a true wow factor.

For further information, visit edsmithphotography.com

 