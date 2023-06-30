Stunning picture of Glen Coe mountaineers by Highland photographer up for national prize

A stunning picture by a Highland photographer of hill walkers in Glen Coe has been nominated for a national prize.

Ed Smith’s image Alpine Start captures two mountaineers climbing the high snow slopes in the Highlands by torchlight set against dramatic mountains.

The Kingussie embarked on the expedition in the early hours of the morning due to a worsening weather forecast.

Now the early start is worth it with the photograph nominated in the sport category of the prestigious Association of Photographers, 38th Photography Awards with winners due to be announced in September.

Ed said: “At the time I certainly wasn’t thinking about photography awards as we had a 4am start to make the most of conditions and keep ahead of an incoming storm.

“The shoot was commissioned to promote a new mountaineering jacket, so I was very much in work mode. Being creative whilst remaining aware and alert to surroundings.

“It was when I thought about entering the AOP Awards, that I considered the storytelling quality of the image; you’re a team on the mountain together, but the mountaineers Alex and Matt are focused on keeping a steady footing in the beam of their head torches.

“It conveys a very real element of solitude amongst such an environment. It’s an honest perspective of how it feels in the mountains before first light, particularly in winter.”