Stunning picture of Glen Coe mountaineers by Highland photographer up for national prize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Stunning picture of Glen Coe mountaineers by Highland photographer up for national prize

Kingussie photographer Ed Smith was up in the early hours battling bad weather for the perfect shot.

By David Mackay
Two mountaineers climbing Glen Coe in the snow by torchlight in the early morning light.
Alpine Start by Ed Smith shows two mountaineers in Glen Coe in the early morning light. Image: Ed Smith

A stunning picture by a Highland photographer of hill walkers in Glen Coe has been nominated for a national prize.

Ed Smith’s image Alpine Start captures two mountaineers climbing the high snow slopes in the Highlands by torchlight set against dramatic mountains.

The Kingussie embarked on the expedition in the early hours of the morning due to a worsening weather forecast.

Now the early start is worth it with the photograph nominated in the sport category of the prestigious Association of Photographers, 38th Photography Awards with winners due to be announced in September.

Ed said: “At the time I certainly wasn’t thinking about photography awards as we had a 4am start to make the most of conditions and keep ahead of an incoming storm.

“The shoot was commissioned to promote a new mountaineering jacket, so I was very much in work mode. Being creative whilst remaining aware and alert to surroundings.

“It was when I thought about entering the AOP Awards, that I considered the storytelling quality of the image; you’re a team on the mountain together, but the mountaineers Alex and Matt are focused on keeping a steady footing in the beam of their head torches.

“It conveys a very real element of solitude amongst such an environment. It’s an honest perspective of how it feels in the mountains before first light, particularly in winter.”

My week in 5 pictures: Go behind the lens with photographer Zoe Rae

More from Press and Journal

Alpine Start by Ed Smith shows two mountaineers in Glen Coe in the early morning light. Image: Ed Smith
Limited passenger service on Corran Ferry route following ANOTHER breakdown
Alpine Start by Ed Smith shows two mountaineers in Glen Coe in the early morning light. Image: Ed Smith
Buckie-raised Rockall adventurer thanks the Stornoway Coastguard following rescue
Alpine Start by Ed Smith shows two mountaineers in Glen Coe in the early morning light. Image: Ed Smith
'It’s more of a challenge now than it’s ever been': Inverness will still see…
O2
O2 customers in Aberdeen hit by signal disruption
Aberdeen Drug dealer told by judge to consider a new career
'If I say anything they'll kill me': Moray joiner caught with £250,000 of cocaine…
The word Police in blue over the front of a white police car.
Two women charged after £42,000 worth of cannabis found at Culloden property
Alpine Start by Ed Smith shows two mountaineers in Glen Coe in the early morning light. Image: Ed Smith
The Cult of Coffee: Popular Aberdeen business put up for sale
Alpine Start by Ed Smith shows two mountaineers in Glen Coe in the early morning light. Image: Ed Smith
Ross County boss Malky Mackay hails capture of 'exciting young talent' Jay Henderson
Alpine Start by Ed Smith shows two mountaineers in Glen Coe in the early morning light. Image: Ed Smith
12 beaches you need to visit in the north and north-east - from Nairn…
Union Terrace Gardens grass
Gallery: The Union Terrace Gardens grass is finally greener on the other side!