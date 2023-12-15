Will the old Elgin Club ever be used again?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Will the old Elgin Club ever be used again?

Since December 2002, the Elgin Club on Commerce Street has lain empty - and we look at what's next for the building.

By Sean McAngus
Post Thumbnail

For years, the Elgin Club on Commerce Street operated as a gentlemen’s club.

The two-storey building at 10 Commerce Street was designed by distinguished architects A & W Reid.

The brothers also worked on alterations to the well-known Grant Lodge in 1849.

The Elgin Club.

The venue was used as a private social club for men until the late 20th century when ladies were allowed to get membership.

In December 2002, the club shut its doors due to falling membership and increased running costs.

The Elgin Club ESTB 1864
The Elgin Club closed in 2002.

History of efforts to breathe new life into Elgin Club

Fast forward 21 years on, the grand building remains vacant.

In 2003, businessman David Boyd purchased the property with the vision to give the landmark building new life.

Initial plans included converting the former Elgin Club into a five-and-a-half storey casino, restaurant and bar.

In September 2006, the £1.5m project was approved against the advice of council planners who raise concerns over the impact on the B-listed building and conservation area.

However, the proposals ended up being withdrawn before they were due to go to a public local inquiry.

The Elgin Club stands out boldly in the Elgin town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Then, Mr Boyd turned his attention to plans which included a boutique hotel along with a new restaurant and nightclub.

In August 2009, councillors approved the transformation but faced opposition from Historic Environment Scotland.

 

In 2008, we reported on the plans to redevelop the Elgin Club on Commerce Street. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DC Thomson

Then a public inquiry was called, however it was scrapped after Historic Environment Scotland revoked its order for the application to be dealt with by the Scottish Government reporters.

This cleared the way for the project to go ahead.

In 2010, a public inquiry was scrapped. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DC Thomson

At the time, Mr Boyd told the Press and Journal: “It has been a frustrating time, but I’m just glad that a resolution has been reached and I can get on with things.

“Unfortunately, other business ventures have come up in the meantime which I am currently pursuing so I might have to put the Elgin Club on the back burner just now.”

However, so far no transformation of the Elgin Club has taken place.

What is happening to the Elgin Club now?

Drawing of what the refurbishment of the Elgin Club could look like inside.

Last summer, we revealed proposals to redevelop the B-listed building as part of the Elgin Central project.

It was included in Moray Council’s bid for £18m from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

It was proposed the building would be transformed into a 14-bedroom new high quality boutique hotel, providing much needed tourist accommodation.

New bar and restaurant facilities, open to non-residents, would also support a new vibrant evening economy, with a variety of options for entertainment, dining and socialising.

What the Elgin Club could look like if the transformation takes place.

Meanwhile, the ground-floor Reading Room would provide a space available for use for small scale events.

It was hoped the new hotel would create 32 permanent jobs.

What has happened?

In January, UK Ministers rejected their bid for regeneration cash which was a bitter blow.

However, 11 months later, Moray Council ended up being awarded the £18m they have previously asked to help transform the region’s biggest town.

It came weeks after the local authority had received an unexpected £20m from Prime Minster Rishi Sunak.

Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A Moray Council spokeswoman has revealed what is happening to the plans for a boutique hotel in the Elgin town centre.

She told the Press and Journal: “The proposed boutique hotel on the site of the Elgin Club has been removed from the project due to concerns on deliverability within the timescale required for the Levelling Up Fund.

“However, the project is still part of the Elgin town centre masterplan, and we’ll work with the owner to explore further funding options.”

The Future of Elgin

