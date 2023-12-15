Will the old Elgin Club ever be used again?

For years, the Elgin Club on Commerce Street operated as a gentlemen’s club.

The two-storey building at 10 Commerce Street was designed by distinguished architects A & W Reid.

The brothers also worked on alterations to the well-known Grant Lodge in 1849.

The venue was used as a private social club for men until the late 20th century when ladies were allowed to get membership.

In December 2002, the club shut its doors due to falling membership and increased running costs.

History of efforts to breathe new life into Elgin Club

Fast forward 21 years on, the grand building remains vacant.

In 2003, businessman David Boyd purchased the property with the vision to give the landmark building new life.

Initial plans included converting the former Elgin Club into a five-and-a-half storey casino, restaurant and bar.

In September 2006, the £1.5m project was approved against the advice of council planners who raise concerns over the impact on the B-listed building and conservation area.

However, the proposals ended up being withdrawn before they were due to go to a public local inquiry.

Then, Mr Boyd turned his attention to plans which included a boutique hotel along with a new restaurant and nightclub.

In August 2009, councillors approved the transformation but faced opposition from Historic Environment Scotland.

Then a public inquiry was called, however it was scrapped after Historic Environment Scotland revoked its order for the application to be dealt with by the Scottish Government reporters.

This cleared the way for the project to go ahead.

At the time, Mr Boyd told the Press and Journal: “It has been a frustrating time, but I’m just glad that a resolution has been reached and I can get on with things.

“Unfortunately, other business ventures have come up in the meantime which I am currently pursuing so I might have to put the Elgin Club on the back burner just now.”

However, so far no transformation of the Elgin Club has taken place.

What is happening to the Elgin Club now?

Last summer, we revealed proposals to redevelop the B-listed building as part of the Elgin Central project.

It was included in Moray Council’s bid for £18m from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

It was proposed the building would be transformed into a 14-bedroom new high quality boutique hotel, providing much needed tourist accommodation.

New bar and restaurant facilities, open to non-residents, would also support a new vibrant evening economy, with a variety of options for entertainment, dining and socialising.

Meanwhile, the ground-floor Reading Room would provide a space available for use for small scale events.

It was hoped the new hotel would create 32 permanent jobs.

What has happened?

In January, UK Ministers rejected their bid for regeneration cash which was a bitter blow.

However, 11 months later, Moray Council ended up being awarded the £18m they have previously asked to help transform the region’s biggest town.

It came weeks after the local authority had received an unexpected £20m from Prime Minster Rishi Sunak.

A Moray Council spokeswoman has revealed what is happening to the plans for a boutique hotel in the Elgin town centre.

She told the Press and Journal: “The proposed boutique hotel on the site of the Elgin Club has been removed from the project due to concerns on deliverability within the timescale required for the Levelling Up Fund.

“However, the project is still part of the Elgin town centre masterplan, and we’ll work with the owner to explore further funding options.”