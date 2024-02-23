11 great running spots in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

11 great running spots in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

There are a variety of routes around Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to explore on your daily run.

Woman jogging away from camera. Image: Shutterstock
Woman jogging away from camera. Image: Shutterstock
By Abby Ross

There are plenty of great running routes and trails in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to switch up your training sessions.

Perhaps you have just decided to take up running and are looking for some short routes to try out.

Or maybe are training for a larger event such as the P&J Run Fest – whether it’s a gentle jog, or a longer-distance run, there’s plenty of good places to head to.

Beach Boulevard, Aberdeen

Is there any better way to start your morning than watching the sunrise along the beachfront?

Aberdeen Beach has been recognised as a hot spot for sports activities, attracting many visitors throughout the year.

With a relatively flat circular running route, you are guaranteed to complete 4 miles – unless you fancy another loop around.

Aberdeen beach and promenade.
Aberdeen beach and promenade. Image: Shutterstock

Duthie Park, Aberdeen

This 1.6 km trail is generally considered to be an easy route, taking an average of 20 minutes to complete.

Surrounded by beautiful gardens, you can enjoy a flat run that’s suitable for a range of ages and fitness levels.

Make sure to visit the paddle boating lake, Victorian Terrace, Japanese Garden, and the café – you can even take the dog along for some extra company.

Duthie Park, Aberdeen.
Duthie Park, Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock

Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen

Hazlehead Park is another perfect spot for beginners to slowly elevate their training.

It’s a 1.6 km trail that features a hedge maze, café, and the petting zoo – so why not bring the kids too?

This family-friendly space is really popular at the weekends and usually takes around 23 minutes to finish.

Hazlehead Park.
Aberdeen’s Hazlehead Park has a 1.6 km running trail that’s perfect for beginners. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Durris Forest, Aberdeenshire

If a city run isn’t your cup of tea, why not try the Durris trail near Banchory?

Through this woodland area, you will encounter some great views across the rolling hills, although it is predominantly sheltered – ideal for a rainy day.

The easy-going running route is a great excuse to get outside for some fresh air with plenty of options to extend your venture further.

Durris Forest track
The Durris Forest track is great for walking and running alike. Image: Kenny Elrick

Bennachie, Aberdeenshire

If you’re on the hunt for a new challenge then look no further than Bennachie.

For first-time climbers, there are two trails perfect for hiking, walking, and of course, running – the Discovery trail is smooth with gentle slopes, whereas the Colony trail has short, moderate slopes with some uneven ground.

Of course, for more experienced runners, Mither Tap is also an option.

This ancient route takes you to the top of the historic hillfort on the mountain range, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding area – making the climb well worth it.

Dunnottar Castle Coastal walk, Aberdeenshire

The Dunnottar Castle coastal walk via Stonehaven is a must-visit destination for running enthusiasts.

Although it is generally believed to be a straightforward route, it takes around 1 hour and 15 minutes to complete.

It’s a popular area for sightseeing and offers views of the North Sea, cliffs, and the castle itself – dolphins and seals can often be spotted along the way too.

View of the path to the Dunnottar Castle between green hills, Stonehaven.
View of the path to the Dunnottar Castle between green hills, Stonehaven. Image: Shutterstock

Hill of Fare, Aberdeenshire

This trail presents an accessible and uncomplicated path through a pine forest and heather moorland – one of many avid runners’ favourite locations.

Surrounded by the Banchory countryside, explorers are met with little lochans near the summit as an added advantage.

The route is 6.6 km to the top and back and is considered to be a moderately challenging venture.

Solitary standing stone near the summit of Hill of Fare near Echt.
Solitary standing stone near the summit of Hill of Fare near Echt. Image: Michael Diamond

Kirkhill Forest, Aberdeenshire

This famous forest is beautiful year-round, offering visitors a 7.9 km trail near Westhill.

Whatever your pace, Kirkhill is the perfect area to help beginners progress with their fitness and keep active.

Add interest to your runs by exploring the climb to the 19th-century folly at Tappie Tower – providing scenery from the North Sea to Bennachie.

Kirkhill Forest, Aberdeen.
Kirkhill Forest, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson

Fetternear Wood and Cot-Town Wood, Aberdeenshire

If you’re a history fan then you’ll love this adventure to the ancient Fetternear Estate, taking you back in time to 1919.

With links to the medieval city of Aberdeen, the path passes by the ruins of the house built upon the earlier Bishop’s Palace and the remnants of St Ninian’s Chapel.

This route is a mix of woodland and farmland, elevating your normal run to a history lesson at the same time.

Haddo House Country Park, Aberdeenshire

Check out this 6 km circular trail near Ellon, offering a gentle wander around vast landscaped grounds and formal gardens of the 18th-century mansion.

Make your runs that little bit more exciting by surrounding yourself with historical monuments, through woodland areas centered near a lake and ponds – you may even discover some ducks and geese if you’re lucky.

This spot is slightly longer than the others, taking an average of 1 hour and 28 minutes to finish.

Haddo House, Methlick.
Haddo House, Methlick. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Banff Harbour and Whitehills, Aberdeenshire

When the time comes to get the final training sessions in the bag, why not try something more challenging?

If you’ve signed up for the 10k race then the Banff Harbour and Whitehills circuit will prepare you for the big day.

The coastal views make for a pleasant venture along Banff Links and Inverboyndie Bay with a flat and good paved pathway – taking around 2 hours and 32 minutes to complete.

Banff Harbour.
Banff Harbour. Image: Shutterstock

Love running? Why not sign up for the P&J Run Fest 2024?

Run Fest takes place this April.

On April 14, we’re going to be hosting the P&J Run Fest at the P&J Live.

The event will bring together people from all across the north and north-east to create a community of runners, and raise cash for the P&J 275 Community Fund.

It will have a 5k, a 10k, and a junior run.

To sign up, click here, and to find out more, you can read our explainer on all you need to know about this new event.

