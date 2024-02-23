Catherine Deveney: Navalny death a reminder that evil flourishes when good people do nothing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Catherine Deveney: Navalny death a reminder that evil flourishes when good people do nothing

Following Alexei Navalny's death Catherine Deveney asks how long is the world going to allow Putin to be Putin?

People gather on Dam Square to hold a vigil for the deceased opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Navalny died in detention in Russia at the age of 47. President Vladimir Putin has lost one of his most outspoken critics with his death. Image: Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock
People gather on Dam Square to hold a vigil for the deceased opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Navalny died in detention in Russia at the age of 47. President Vladimir Putin has lost one of his most outspoken critics with his death. Image: Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock
By Catherine Deveney

It was striking in the aftermath of Alexei Navalny’s death how many images there were of isolation.

A lone Navalny, pale yet defiant, pictured behind bars in his Siberian prison. Later, a solo, placard-waving protestor, was dragged violently to a van by Russian police, his body tumbling awkwardly towards snowy pavements, arms rising in defence.

Individuals hurriedly placed single red roses in memory of a brave man, before scurrying away, waved on by police who barely tolerated their respect.

Sweetly impotent gestures, made too late, a reminder that humanity’s greatest power would come when people recognised where that power lay: in the arms of the collective.

The Russian author and dissident, Alexander Solzhenitsyn, had a similar thought.

“What would things have been like (in Russia),” he said, “if during periods of mass arrests, people had not simply sat there, paling with terror at every bang on the downstairs door, and at every step in the staircase, but understood they had nothing to lose and had boldly set up in the downstairs hall, an ambush of half a dozen people?”

Dissidents emerge like flowers in dirty ditches, sporadically rising above muddy waters to brighten their dank surroundings.

Navalny was inspirational in his defiance, returning voluntarily to Russia after narrowly surviving a poisoning attempt, knowing he would be incarcerated or killed by Putin’s regime.

Navalny was dangerous because he couldn’t be controlled

Inevitably, he was plucked out like a weed. He was dangerous because he could not be controlled, but most of us have been: by indifference, by impotence, but most crucially by fear. “Be scared of nothing,” Navalny urged, knowing fear was the greatest barrier to change.

In fear, history has shown us, lies the abuser’s power. When Neville Chamberlain returned from Germany in 1938, waving the Munich agreement and claiming “peace in our time”, the global fear of another war drove appeasement.

Fear, too, drove the holocaust, though there was plenty of bravery in networks of resistance.

Stories like that of the German woman, who told the Gestapo her Jewish neighbour’s child was her own so that the child would not be taken to the death camps, are inspirational. But as beautiful as individual acts of bravery are, their real power lies in harnessing collective action.

Navalny’s wife, Yulia, recognises that. Speaking this week on the YouTube channel her husband started, she was a stony study of grief and rage.

By killing her husband, she said, Putin killed half of her. “Half of my heart and half of my soul. But I still have the other half. And it tells me I have no right to give up…Share not just my grief but my anger, my rage, my hatred,” she urged the Russian people. Change would follow.

How long, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky asked recently, is the world going to allow Putin to be Putin?

Police officers detain participants of a civil memorial service to Russian late opposition leader Alexei Navalny near the memorial to political prisoners in St. Petersburg, Russia, 17 February 2024. Image: Anatoly Maltsev/ Shutterstock

It is part of a bigger question. How long will the world’s people continue to invest their power in those who abuse it?

Sanctioning the slaughter of innocent children in Gaza. Deferring to Netanyahu for fear of being deemed antisemitic. (Discriminating against Jewish people, simply because these are Jews, is antisemitic. Criticising the political decisions of the Israeli government is not.)

Tolerating leaders who overstep their remit. Unless self-interest is involved in world action, there is inertia. All it takes for evil to flourish, Navalny used to remind us, is for good people to do nothing.

So, the world plays its part. Ironically, despite global communications giving us increased knowledge, we have dissipated power.

We have emphasised individuality and personal rights, perhaps at the expense of community.

Solzhenitsyn once commented that a decline in civic courage was the most striking feature of Western society. “Such a decline,” he argued, “is particularly noticeable among the ruling and intellectual elite, causing an impression of a loss of courage by the entire society.”

Message around Navalny’s death is simple – resistance is futile

Navalny’s death was timed prior to Russian elections. The message to the Russian people – and the world – is clear. Do not dissent. Resistance is futile.

But while Navalny’s death was intended to close opposition down, instead, it should open up possibilities: the knowledge that Russian people have the power to live differently if they choose unity over fear. “I am not afraid and I urge you not to be afraid,” Yulia Navalny says.

Hundreds were eventually arrested for laying flowers for Navalny. One woman said it was important to know other people felt as she did.

A woman holds a newspaper with an image of Alexei Navalny and the inscription ‘Did not die, but was killed’ during a civil memorial service to Russian late opposition leader Alexei Navalny near the memorial to political prisoners in St. Petersburg, Russia, 17 February 2024. Image: Anatoly Maltsev/ Shutterstock

“It’s a shame that….people come and go, and you can’t see all the people who came throughout a day…but you can see the flowers.”

How much power there would be if all the individual acts of bravery were gathered together like a bouquet of those flowers?

It is now for the world – but especially the Russian people – to ensure that Yulia Navalny does not meet her husband’s fate: the tall poppy chopped down because it stands out.

The flowers currently being laid for Navalny are seeds that must surely bloom in a field too plentiful to pluck.

Catherine Deveney is an award-winning investigative journalist, novelist and television presenter

