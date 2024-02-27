EVERY Highland League and EE Aberdeenshire Cup game previewed as Lossiemouth boss Frank McGettrick makes return to former club Buckie Thistle

Lossiemouth boss Frank McGettrick is aiming to put a dent in his former side’s title challenge.

The Coasters face Buckie Thistle at Victoria Park tomorrow evening in the Breedon Highland League.

McGettrick lives little more than a goal kick away from Victoria Park and was part of Jags’ manager Graeme Stewart’s coaching staff from 2019 until last summer, when he left to become Lossie manager.

This is the first meeting of the sides since and McGettrick said: “I had four great years working with Graeme, Lewis (MacKinnon, assistant manager) and the players.

“I really enjoyed my time at Buckie, but you move onto the next thing and I’m doing my best for Lossiemouth now.

“We’ll be professional and do our jobs for Lossie. Every game, regardless of who we’re playing, we’re trying to get three points.

“We know it will be a very tough for us, but we’re there to try to win.”

Buckie lost 3-2 at home to Clachnacuddin at the weekend but boss Stewart says it’s important they don’t panic in their quest for title glory.

He added: “If we win every game we’ve got left we win the league and we’re capable of doing that.

“It’s in our own hands, we’ve got experience and it’s important we relax and don’t overthink things.

“Frank’s a great guy and a good friend of mine, everyone at Buckie loves him.

“I was gutted he left and he’s done really well at Lossie. He knows our strengths and weaknesses and everything about us so that will make it very hard.”

Other Highland League action

Elsewhere, Forres Mechanics take on Huntly at Mosset Park. The Can-Cans are set to be without Lee Herbert, Ryan McRitchie, Craig Mackenzie, Andrew Skinner, Shaun Morrison and Lee Fraser.

The Black and Golds are buoyed by Saturday’s 7-0 win against Strathspey Thistle. They welcome back Andy Hunter while Kyle Dalling and Michael Clark face late fitness tests.

Wick Academy are aiming to beat Brora Rangers in the Highland League for the first time since December 2012 when the sides clash at Harmsworth Park.

Scorries player-manager Gary Manson said: “We know it will be a tough game, our run against Brora is incredible against given we’ve had good teams and good players during the period.

“It would be good to get back to being competitive and taking points against them, it’s been far too long since we’ve done that.”

Meanwhile, Brora striker Jordan MacRae reckons they need to win all their remaining games to challenge for the title.

The Cattachs are on 39, points, but still have 15 games left.

MacRae, 25, said: “We probably will need to win every game we’ve got left, but then we like to think we can win every game so it doesn’t really change anything for us.

“We’ve got a good record against Wick, but we can’t be complacent.”

Formartine land Hanratty

Stuart Anderson hopes Formartine United can provide Kevin Hanratty with a platform to show his potential.

The Pitmedden side – who face Inverurie Locos at Harlaw Park tomorrow in the last Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final – have signed the former Aberdeen winger.

Hanratty, 20, has had two previous loan stints with Formartine and has now returned to North Lodge Park.

Manager Anderson said: “Kevin’s a player we know really well and really like so we’re delighted to have him back.

“He has a lot of ability and hopefully we can get it out of him.

“We know the ability Kevin has got and hopefully we can give him a platform to kickstart his career.

“I think there are number of players in the Highland League who could play at a higher level and I think Kevin’s one.”

Sides up for the cup

A semi-final place against Aberdeen next week is up for grabs for the winner of the tie between Inverurie and Formartine.

Anderson added: “It will be a very difficult game. It will be two good teams going at it and hopefully it will be a good cup tie.”

Locos have won five of their last six games in the Breedon Highland League and manager Dean Donaldson is keen to remain in the hunt for silverware in this competition.

The Railwaymen last picked up a trophy in 2016.

Donaldson said: “The cup is important. In terms of keeping the season going and keeping the interest going, staying in the cup is a good thing.

“It’s been a while since the club has won something, I’m not putting pressure on the players in terms of doing that.

“We’ve only been here four months, we’ve got to just treat it as another game to try to win, but with the extra incentive of what it can do for the season.”