How Cally Falconer is helping people to transform their lives through the power of their minds

Cally Falconer struggled with negative self talk but a life coach changed her life and now she is helping others to do the same.

By Rosemary Lowne
Cally Falconer is a life coach who is helping people to follow their hopes and dreams.
Cally Falconer is a life coach who is helping people to follow their hopes and dreams. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Ever since Cally Falconer was a little girl people would naturally gravitate towards her and share their problems.

Caring, compassionate and an empathetic listener, something deep inside Cally told her that she was meant to devote her life to helping people.

Following her heart and soul, Cally took a leap of faith, leaving her comfortable job in the oil and gas industry to become a fully qualified life coach where she supports people to transform their lives and achieve their goals through the power of self-love and a positive mindset.

Cally has a natural gift for helping people. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I have always had a passion for speaking to people and helping people,” says Cally, who lives in Aberdeen.

“All through my life ever since I was a little kid, people would gravitate towards me and tell me their problems.

“My dad tells me that when I was about five, one of his friends who had recently lost his dad phoned the house.

“I answered the phone and said ‘I heard your dad passed away, are you OK?

“My dad said that I was the only one who spoke to him about it so it’s always felt like I’ve had a gift.”

Discovering her true calling

As with most things in life, Cally’s path to becoming a life coach had many twists and turns along the way.

Focused and full of drive, Cally started working at the age of 15 while she was still at school initially training to be a hairdresser and make-up artist before taking up a job in the oil and gas industry.

“Like everyone else in Aberdeen, I went into the oil and gas industry but I found I had no passion for it,” says Cally.

“I was doing it because that is what everyone did.

“Don’t get me wrong, I met a lot of lovely people and it got me to where I am now but I just found it soul crushing and boring.”

Cally Falconer says nothing makes her happier than helping people. Image: Cally Falconer

The transformational power of life coaching

Throughout her nine years working in the oil and gas industry, Cally couldn’t shake the feeling that she wasn’t following her true calling in life.

Everything changed for Cally when, during lockdown, she hired a life coach.

“I’ve always had a good life and I’ve always been really lucky to have amazing people around me but like lot of people I’ve struggled with my mindset,” says Cally.

“The life coach really helped me because I used to struggle with bad negative self-talk, and like a lot of people, I felt stuck in life and I didn’t believe in myself.

“I also used to have a bad relationship with my body image, calling myself fat and ugly and now I know it was nothing to do with what size or weight I was it was to do with how I was viewing myself and speaking to myself.”

Cally also holds sound healing sessions at the Breathing Space Studio in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Positive mindset

But having a life coach proved to be hugely transformational for the 30-year-old.

“The transformation in me changed my whole life as all of a sudden I wasn’t doubting myself and if I wanted to do something I was just going for it,” says Cally.

“I was also speaking to myself really kindly and my whole mindset changed as I became so much more positive.”

It was such a life-changing experience that Cally decided she wanted to become a life coach so she could help other people.

“I took a lot of courses and I completed a diploma in life coaching all while I was still working in my oil and gas job,” says Cally.

“I initially worked with clients for free to build on my knowledge and skills.”

Cally says helping others is her calling in life. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Life-changing trip to Thailand

Before going full-time with her life coaching venture, Cally embarked on an empowering six-month trip to Thailand.

“I had been working since I was 15 and obviously you have a week off here and there but I really wanted to go travelling myself,” says Cally.

“I absolutely loved it.

“I wanted to push myself out of my comfort zone so being away from everyone I know for six months was like another level of growth.”

This photo was taken during Cally’s incredible trip to Thailand. Image: Cally Falconer

The Self-Love Subscription

Refreshed and fully recharged, Cally returned to Aberdeen in May last year and left her oil and gas job to go fully self-employed with her life coaching business, The Self-Love Subscription.

Since then, Cally has helped people from all walks of life.

“I’m really lucky as I get all these messages from clients almost every day saying thank you so much, you’ve changed my life you’ve helped me,” says Cally.

“I’m getting to help people and that is fulfilling.”

Cally runs both one-to-one and group life coaching sessions.

She also holds sound healing classes at the Breathing Space studio in Aberdeen where instruments are used to create sounds and vibrations which deeply relax the mind and body.

Cally says sound healing can help with stress and anxiety. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“A lot of people say they get amazing sleep from it and they release emotions that they’ve been holding onto for a long time,” says Cally.

“It also helps to shift anxiety and stress.”

Looking to the future, Cally hopes to one day offer face-to-face life coaching and also has plans to take her coaching sessions into oil and gas/corporate companies to help employees with their wellbeing.

Retreat to Marrakesh

Not only that but Cally has also organised a retreat to Marrakesh in Morocco.

“I held my first retreat last year in Scotland and my next retreat is in Marrakesh in September so I’m super excited about that,” says Cally.

“It’ll be a big mix of things including sound healing, guided meditation, yoga, creative activities, sharing circles, somatic relief therapy which is another thing I do.”

Cally says she feels happier and more fulfilled than ever.

“I love what I do so much,” she says.

“It’s really easy for life to pass you by.

“We’ve all been through stages like that including myself but I just want people to make themselves a priority.”

For more information email cally@theselflovesubscription.com or check out her Instagram page @theselflovesubscription or go to the website theselflovesubscription.com/

 

Conversation