Rebecca shows us inside her stylish city centre pad in the heart of Aberdeen

Rebecca Bur has created a sleek and sophisticated city centre home in the heart of the city.

By Rosemary Lowne
Rebecca Bur has put her own stamp on her beautiful city centre flat.
Rebecca Bur has put her own stamp on her beautiful city centre flat. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

Classic yet contemporary is how Rebecca Bur describes her chic city centre flat.

Over the past nine years Rebecca has put her own touch on the King Street flat she shares with her husband Iain.

Here Rebecca shares the secret behind her eclectic interiors and why investing in good quality paint is well worth the money.

Flat C, 134 King Street, Aberdeen

Who: Rebecca Bur and her husband Iain, who both work in oil and gas and their French bulldog Margot.

What: Top floor flat in a three storey, corner terraced building dating back to 1850. The property has two bedrooms, one bathroom and open plan living room, dining area, and kitchen.

Where: On King Street, with views to Marischal College, and within a five-minute walk of the city centre and a 10-minute walk to Aberdeen beach and the retail parks.

Rebecca and Iain Bur have enjoyed everything about their wonderful flat. Image: Rebecca Bur

As told to Rosemary Lowne 

“Previously, I owned a property in Aberdeenshire near to where I grew up, however I decided to move into the city for the better choice of amenities and the social lifestyle this would offer.

I found the property on ASPC (property website) and when I went to view it, I really liked the location as it’s so close to such a great variety of shops and restaurants.

It’s also just a short walk to the train and bus station which is ideal for weekends away.

Elegant interiors create a luxe feel in the lounge. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

The flat itself appealed to me due to the bright and airy feel of the open plan living spaces.

Being on the top floor was also a preference as it benefits from being quieter.

So I purchased and moved into the property in May 2015 with Iain moving in a few years ago.

The flat was generally in a good condition with the modern kitchen, bathroom and wood laminate flooring already in place.

The light and minimal interiors give this open plan space a chic feel. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

Over the years I have made small changes bit by bit, introducing different paint colours, new carpets, light fittings and window dressings.

The biggest upgrade was the refurbishment of the original sash and case windows and the replacement of the secondary glazing which I completed around three years ago.

In terms of interiors, I love a mix of contemporary and classic styles for a more eclectic feel, taking my time to shop around and buy pieces I love as I find them.

And when it comes to paint, I believe you get what you pay for so I have used Lick paint in both bedrooms and Farrow and Ball in the bathroom.

Little touches like this quirky record player gives the property personality. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

There has been some trial and error with paint colours over the years, but I feel that this is just part of the journey to really discovering your own style, and I do enjoy a DIY project so this didn’t deter me in any way.

Gradually over the years, I have collected a lot of pieces for the flat from a mix of high street stores with Ikea and TK Maxx being particular favourites with other pieces picked up in charity shops and even pieces that used to belong to grandparents.

For a city centre flat, the kitchen is a very generous size, which instantly drew me to the property as I love cooking and hosting friends.

Pops of green adds a subtle vibrancy to the kitchen area. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

The open plan aspect lends itself to this also, and with the front of property being West facing it benefits from getting the sunlight all afternoon and evening.

My advice to anyone taking on a similar project would be to take the time to find pieces that you really enjoy, no matter how big or small they may be as it will pay off in the long run and will likely stay with you for years.

This beautiful bedroom is the perfect place to rest your weary head. Image: Alex Hutcheon

Also don’t be afraid to try new styles when it comes to decorating, you don’t have to follow what’s on trend or fashionable, it’s your home so should reflect you and a place you love to spend time in.”

Working from home has never been so stylish. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

Flat C, 134 King Street, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £104,995.

To arrange a viewing contact Alex Hutcheon and Co on 01224 623400 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

If you would like your home to feature, simply email features@eveningexpress.co.uk

