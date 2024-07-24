Stunning house on tree-lined street in Aberdeen West End boasts exciting features

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Stunning house on tree-lined street in Aberdeen West End boasts exciting features

With four bedrooms and a large south-facing garden in a desirable location, this semi-detached house spans three floors and has been upgraded to an excellent standard.

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Number 15 Craigie Park in Aberdeen's west end has exciting features such as an open plan space that leads to a decked area outside.
Number 15 Craigie Park in Aberdeen's west end has exciting features such as an open plan space that leads to a decked area outside.

Number 15 Craigie Park has the sort of dreamy features you see on interior design shows while boasting a highly-desirable location.

This semi-detached house spans three floors and has four bedrooms and a south-facing garden.

This property in the west end of Aberdeen sits on a quiet, tree-lined street with Victoria and Westburn Parks close by.

Made of traditional granite, it has been comprehensively upgraded and beautifully decorated, leaving it ready for the new owner to simply walk in.

The fabulous open-plan area with doors to the outside at 15 Craigie Park.

Family home in Aberdeen west end has exciting features

An extensive renovation includes a well-designed basement conversion which has created a wow-factor open plan kitchen, dining and family room.

As this is on the lower ground floor, it allows for full-width patio doors to open out to the garden for that sought-after indoor-outdoor lifestyle.

On arriving at the property, there is a traditional wooden front door with glazed panelling and the vestibule is laid with decorative floor tiles.

From here a glazed door opens into a spacious hallway with wooden flooring and a staircase to the first floor as well as a further staircase to the lower ground floor.

The stylish kitchen with central island.

On the ground floor there are two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The versatile fourth bedroom is currently utilised as a playroom and has a pretty box bay window.

The principal bedroom has a large window allowing for lots of natural light.

For extra luxury this bedroom boasts an adjoining dressing room with open fitted wardrobes.

The living room in the Home in the Aberdeen west end
Plenty of space to work or relax at 15 Craigie Park.

The family bathroom features metro-style wall tiling and has a bath with overhead mains fed shower and glass screen, wash hand basin and WC.

Moving to the lower ground floor, the kitchen, dining and family room has wooden flooring and a stylish array of grey and white units.

Quality integrated appliances include a double oven/grill with combi oven above and dishwasher.

There is also a central island with additional storage, an induction hob and space for casual dining or breakfasts on the go.

The hallway in the Home Aberdeen west end
The light and bright hallway with stairs to the lower ground floor and that fantastic open-plan area.

Family home in Aberdeen west end has attractive gardens

Off the kitchen is a handy utility room with co-ordinating units and space for an American-style fridge freezer.

Also on this level is a handy cloakroom with a WC and wash hand basin.

On the first floor, there are two bedrooms and a box room.

Bedroom two is a sunny double room with large window to the front and a custom-built eaves wardrobe.

One of the bedrooms with a dusty blue accent wall and pink bedding on the double bed. The walls are white and the carpet is grey
A beautifully decorated bedroom.

Bedroom three is a small double which overlooks the garden.

The boxroom has eaves storage and would make an ideal home office, nursery or even homework room.

Outside, the attractive gardens are laid out for low maintenance. The large, south-facing garden enjoys sunshine throughout the day.

The front lawn is walled and there is a gravel driveway which provides the all-important off-street parking for one car.

The bedroom with a dressing room in the aberdeen west end home
A bedroom with adjoining dressing room.

Moving to the lovely rear garden, this has a large paved patio which leads out from the open plan living area, making it ideal for entertaining or just relaxing with family.

The good sized lawn is bordered by railway sleeper planters, well-stocked with hedging.

A further seating area at the bottom of the garden has a secluded paved patio.

This garden is fully enclosed, offering privacy and a safe place for children and pets to play.

Price over £438,000 with James & George Collie and on the aspc website.

The Aberdeen west end home
Number 15 Craigie Park is on a quiet street in Aberdeen’s west end.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

More from Lifestyle

Founder Keith Paterson outside of Tesco, where his crisps will now be stocked. Image: Julia Bryce PR
Wick seaweed crisps brand secures deals to be on shelves of Tesco and Morrisons
Inverurie nutritionist Laura Leslie leans on a fence at Aberdeen beach as summer looks never to begin. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Why is everybody sick? Inverurie nutritionist on how to beat summer stress
Stonehaven Open Air Pool was created with competitions in mind from the outset.
In photos: The history of Stonehaven Open Air Pool, as we celebrate its 90th…
Corner House manager Ashleigh Davidson (middle left) with staff Carol, Helen and Kerry. Images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A warm welcome awaits at 22-year-old Aboyne tearoom and gift shop Corner House
Fairley House a baronial mansion in Kingswell.
£1.25m Scottish Baronial mansion in Kingswells hits the market
Alan Ellison opens up about why he loves skinny dipping.
An avid skinny dipper's guide to the best swim spots across Aberdeen, Moray and…
4
Bradley Boyd is a fitness coach who has lost his hair to the autoimmune condition alopecia. He is learning to deal with his new identity. Image: Bradley Boyd/DC Thomson
'I have to get it': Can a new wonder drug help Inverurie's 'Alopecia Athlete'?
Maggie's regular Diane Skinner talks to Lindsay Bruce. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Cancer, coffee and camaraderie: A day in the life of Maggie's Aberdeen
Traffic at a standstill on Great Southern Road in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
POLL: Would a 4-day working week be good for Scotland, or a recipe for…
Drinks from The Seven Stills. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Dufftown: Where to visit for tasty dishes and drams in the Speyside town

Conversation