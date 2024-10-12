Street style: We hit the Bon Accord Centre to see what shoppers are wearing this Autumn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Street style: We hit the Bon Accord Centre to see what shoppers are wearing this Autumn

Six fashionable folk talk us through their outfits.

By Rosemary Lowne
We hit the Bon Accord Centre to find out what people are wearing this autumn.
We hit the Bon Accord Centre to find out what people are wearing this autumn. Images: Rosemary Lowne

From aviator jackets and leopard print skirts to funky hats and quirky handbags, there was plenty of style on display when we visited the Bon Accord Centre recently.

So if you’re looking for some autumn style inspiration, you might get some ideas from these six shoppers.

Hollie Brewster, 25, from Aberdeen

Hollie says her style icon is her mum. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What do you do for a living?

I’m in between jobs.

What are you wearing?

My top and bag are from Primark, my trousers are from I Saw It First and my shoes are Crocs.

How would you describe your style?

I love animal print. It’s what everyone is wearing just now but I’ve been wearing it since I was a child.

Where do you like to shop?

I like second hand shops and Vinted.

Who is your style icon?

My mum – she’s always worn leopard print too.

Louise Carlton, 20, from Elgin

Louise thinks reality star Molly-Mae always looks effortlessly stylish. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What do you do for a living?

I’m a hotel receptionist.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is from Tesco, my trousers are from New Look, my top is from Next, my trainers are from Veja and my bag is from Coach.

How would you describe your style?

I don’t usually keep up with trends and I don’t like fast fashion. I like nice, comfy clothes that keep me warm.

Where do you like to shop?

If I was shopping online it would be ASOS and in person it would be TK Maxx and Zara.

Who is your style icon?

Molly-Mae as she always looks well put together without trying too hard. She just looks good in whatever she wears, even tracksuits.

Rohan Chattopadhyay, 25, is from India and now lives in Aberdeen

Rohan loves bold colours and prints. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What do you do for a living?

I’m studying global health management at university.

What are you wearing?

My shirt is from Jack & Jones, my T-shirt and trainers are from Adidas, my jeans are Levi’s and my hat is from a random shop.

How would you describe your style?

Vibrant – I like bold colours.

Where do you like to shop?

Adidas is my favourite and I also love Hugo Boss.

Who is your style icon?

James Dean.

Stacy Brodie, 28, from Aberdeen

Stacy Brodie says her style is quite alternative. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What do you do for a living?

I’m studying animal care. I have a degree in fashion but I decided to have a career change.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is from Zara and was a birthday gift from my mum. My waistcoat is from Primark, my skirt is from Lucy & Yak which is a lovely sustainable brand and my boots are Dr Martens.

How would you describe your style?

I don’t think you could put my style into one trend – I’ve got quite an alternative style. I used to wear a lot of colour but now I really like neutral tones and rusty oranges – autumn colours.

Where do you like to shop?

Primark because it’s cheaper and the clothes are not bad quality. I also like Zara and I love Vinted and charity shops for bargains. I also love TK Maxx but you need to be in the mood for it.

Who is your style icon?

Chappell Roan (an American singer and songwriter) and Reneé Rapp (an American singer-songwriter and actress). I’m a member of the LGBTQ+ community so that’s where a lot of my style inspiration comes from.

Abby Fitzpatrick, 29, from Fife and now lives in Aberdeen

Abby is an expert in finding bargains. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What do you do for a living?

I’m a student nurse.

What are you wearing?

My t-shirt is from HMV, my shirt is from Miss Guided and I got it for £4 on Vinted, my velvet leggings are from Shein, my boots are from Dorothy Perkins and I also got them on Vinted, my frilly socks are from Primark and my bag is made out of reclaimed seatbelts and is from Topshop.

How would you describe your style?

I’m influenced by the music that I listen to. I like seventies rock and roll and I love the Rolling Stones.

Where do you like to shop?

I’m a charity shop queen and I particularly love the British Heart Foundation shop and the Cancer Research shop which are both in Union Street. I actually just found an amazing pair of velvet flares from M&S from the Cancer Research charity shop.

Who is your style icon?

The singers Stevie Nicks, Amy Winehouse and Patti Smith.

Rindi Dakun, 45, from Aberdeen

Rindi describes his style as casual/smart. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What do you do for a living?

I work in security.

What are you wearing?

My T-shirt is from a shop in Nigeria, my long sleeved top and trousers are from Asda and my sliders are from Sports Direct.

How would you describe your style?

Casual/smart.

Where do you like to shop?

I don’t have a favourite shop, I just pick up clothes as and when I need them.

Who is your style icon?

John Legend.

More from Lifestyle

Calum Bowie opens up about why he loves his hometown of Banchory so much.
Scottish singer Calum Bowie on his favourite things about his hometown, Banchory
Runrig star Donnie Munro and his son Calum, chef of Scorrybreac Restaurant in Skye. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Runrig star Donnie Munro and chef son Calum on starting Skye restaurant from their…
Grant Taylor, pictured with his daughter Josie and wife Anna, has had to re-build his life after an unprovoked attack.
'An unprovoked attack left me with a brain injury': The young Ellon dad whose…
Publisher and crofter Lynn Michell with her sheep.
My Weekend: Crofter/publisher Lynn Michell shares what she loves about her weekends in the…
Mark Barnett, pictured, won the first World Buttery Championship in 2018. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Hunt is on for best-ever butteries as world championship returns to Aberdeen
Andrew and Chehreh Goodwin have enjoyed 14 wonderful years in their superb Inverurie home.
'We'll miss waking up to views of the River Don': Andrew and Chehreh put…
Jacob Campbell, one of the campaigners seeking to reopen the Belmont Filmhouse. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Two years on from Belmont Filmhouse closure, how is the £2m campaign to reopen…
59-year-old Derek Melvin from Collieston who had treatment for two cancers following an eye test.
'A £10 eye scan saved my life', says Collieston dad Derek Melvin
Pittenkerrie Farm, near Banchory.
Royal Deeside farm on sale at offers over £2 million
Joana Lindbom-Gomes, pictured, says her energy efficient home is saving her a fortune on heating bills.
'We no longer have to worry about heating bills': Aberdeen couple Joana and Fredrik…

Conversation