Street style: We hit the Bon Accord Centre to see what shoppers are wearing this Autumn

From aviator jackets and leopard print skirts to funky hats and quirky handbags, there was plenty of style on display when we visited the Bon Accord Centre recently.

So if you’re looking for some autumn style inspiration, you might get some ideas from these six shoppers.

Hollie Brewster, 25, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m in between jobs.

What are you wearing?

My top and bag are from Primark, my trousers are from I Saw It First and my shoes are Crocs.

How would you describe your style?

I love animal print. It’s what everyone is wearing just now but I’ve been wearing it since I was a child.

Where do you like to shop?

I like second hand shops and Vinted.

Who is your style icon?

My mum – she’s always worn leopard print too.

Louise Carlton, 20, from Elgin

What do you do for a living?

I’m a hotel receptionist.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is from Tesco, my trousers are from New Look, my top is from Next, my trainers are from Veja and my bag is from Coach.

How would you describe your style?

I don’t usually keep up with trends and I don’t like fast fashion. I like nice, comfy clothes that keep me warm.

Where do you like to shop?

If I was shopping online it would be ASOS and in person it would be TK Maxx and Zara.

Who is your style icon?

Molly-Mae as she always looks well put together without trying too hard. She just looks good in whatever she wears, even tracksuits.

Rohan Chattopadhyay, 25, is from India and now lives in Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m studying global health management at university.

What are you wearing?

My shirt is from Jack & Jones, my T-shirt and trainers are from Adidas, my jeans are Levi’s and my hat is from a random shop.

How would you describe your style?

Vibrant – I like bold colours.

Where do you like to shop?

Adidas is my favourite and I also love Hugo Boss.

Who is your style icon?

James Dean.

Stacy Brodie, 28, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m studying animal care. I have a degree in fashion but I decided to have a career change.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is from Zara and was a birthday gift from my mum. My waistcoat is from Primark, my skirt is from Lucy & Yak which is a lovely sustainable brand and my boots are Dr Martens.

How would you describe your style?

I don’t think you could put my style into one trend – I’ve got quite an alternative style. I used to wear a lot of colour but now I really like neutral tones and rusty oranges – autumn colours.

Where do you like to shop?

Primark because it’s cheaper and the clothes are not bad quality. I also like Zara and I love Vinted and charity shops for bargains. I also love TK Maxx but you need to be in the mood for it.

Who is your style icon?

Chappell Roan (an American singer and songwriter) and Reneé Rapp (an American singer-songwriter and actress). I’m a member of the LGBTQ+ community so that’s where a lot of my style inspiration comes from.

Abby Fitzpatrick, 29, from Fife and now lives in Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a student nurse.

What are you wearing?

My t-shirt is from HMV, my shirt is from Miss Guided and I got it for £4 on Vinted, my velvet leggings are from Shein, my boots are from Dorothy Perkins and I also got them on Vinted, my frilly socks are from Primark and my bag is made out of reclaimed seatbelts and is from Topshop.

How would you describe your style?

I’m influenced by the music that I listen to. I like seventies rock and roll and I love the Rolling Stones.

Where do you like to shop?

I’m a charity shop queen and I particularly love the British Heart Foundation shop and the Cancer Research shop which are both in Union Street. I actually just found an amazing pair of velvet flares from M&S from the Cancer Research charity shop.

Who is your style icon?

The singers Stevie Nicks, Amy Winehouse and Patti Smith.

Rindi Dakun, 45, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I work in security.

What are you wearing?

My T-shirt is from a shop in Nigeria, my long sleeved top and trousers are from Asda and my sliders are from Sports Direct.

How would you describe your style?

Casual/smart.

Where do you like to shop?

I don’t have a favourite shop, I just pick up clothes as and when I need them.

Who is your style icon?

John Legend.