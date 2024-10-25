The best autumn looks on the streets of Aberdeen’s west end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

The best autumn looks on the streets of Aberdeen’s west end

For autumn style inspiration, check out these fashionable folk in the west end of Aberdeen.

The best Autumn looks on the streets of Aberdeen's West End. Image: Joanna Bremner/ DC Thomson Design Team.
The best Autumn looks on the streets of Aberdeen's West End. Image: Joanna Bremner/ DC Thomson Design Team.
By Joanna Bremner

Aberdeen is greeting autumn in style, with fashionable folk out in force.

Check out what these people in Aberdeen are wearing on a (rare) sunny day in October.

Steph, 39, from Aberdeen

Steph loves Zoë Kravitz’s style.

What do you do for a living?

I work as a public health practitioner.

What are you wearing?

A lot of my clothes are from Vinted. My jacket is from North Face (bought on Vinted), my scarf is from Primark, my trousers from Zara.

My trainers are Puma (bought on Vinted) and my bag is from Uniqlo.

How would you describe your style?

I always like wearing something comfortable. I’d say my style is comfy, cosy with sporty influences.

Where do you like to shop?

I love Vinted, it is especially good at the moment. I absolutely love it, and I sell clothes on there too.

Who is your style icon?

I use Instagram for a lot of my inspiration, and I get inspired by what I see other people wear on the street.

But I like Zoë Kravitz’s style too.

Alan, late 70s, Aberdeen

Alan has a love for TK Maxx.

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is from TK Maxx, and my hat is from Country Ways Aberdeen.

How would you describe your style?

Quite traditional. I lived in the country for a while.

I don’t dress up in mountainwear to go to the shops, which a lot of people do nowadays.

Where do you like to shop?

I like shopping in TK Maxx, charity shops, John Lewis and Debenhams.

Charity shops are great because you find clothes you wish you’d had 40 years ago.

Who is your style icon?

I like Gregory Peck. If I came back, I’d like to come back as Gregory Peck.

Christie, 24, from Edinburgh

Christie sports UGG shoes, the trending autumn footwear.

What do you do for a living?

I’m a trainee solicitor.

What are you wearing?

My jacket and jumper are from Zara, my trousers are from Hollister, my shoes are UGG.

How would you describe your style?

Probably Scandi (Scandinavian) style at the moment, it’s very trendy. The girls there dress very beautifully, and it is all quite flowy.

Where do you like to shop?

I love to shop on ASOS, but also Abercrombie and Fitch. They have really upped their game.

Who is your style icon?

Matilda Djerf (Swedish-born fashion influencer and clothing designer), I love her style.

Moira, late 70s, from Aberdeen

Moira used to love shopping at the iconic E&Ms in Aberdeen.

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is from E&M’s (Esslemont and Macintosh), my scarf is from a charity shop and my boots are from John Lewis.

How would you describe your style?

It’s my own style. I’ve never been one for going along with the crowd.

Where do you like to shop?

I like Marks & Spencer, John Lewis and charity shops.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one, just my own style.

Emily, 24, from Aberdeen

Emily likes to smarten up for work.

What do you do for a living?

Trainee solicitor.

What are you wearing?

My dress is from Primark, and my shoes are from Schuh.

How would you describe your style?

I usually wear business smart for work. But when I’m at home, I dress like a slob.

I like comfort: comfort is key.

Where do you like to shop?

I like shopping online, like Zara and Pretty Little Thing.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t really have a style icon, I have my own style.

Sohila, 64, from Morocco originally

Sohila loves shopping in Zara.

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired, but I used to work in the oil and gas industry.

What are you wearing?

I spend a lot of time in France, so my scarf is from there, from Paris.

My jacket is from Marks & Spencer, and my boots from TK Maxx.

How would you describe your style?

European.

Where do you like to shop?

My favourite shop is Zara. The day Zara closes down we will all be very sad.

It’s a lovely shop.

Who is your style icon?

For me, princess Diana was a style icon.

Me being European, I always thought she had such a style.

She was so elegant, and very chic.

More from Lifestyle

Food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner is joined by features writer Andy Morton for a Taste Test of Sea Salt and Sole. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Katsu chicken at a chipper? We test the food at award-winning Sea Salt and…
Aberdeen Vinyl Records is one of the city shops taking part in Shop Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Bargain hunt: How good are the deals on offer during Shop Aberdeen?
View of Dr Gray's Hospital dome entrance with sign in front.
Dr Gray's: Surprise inspection lays bare 'extreme pressures' on Moray's flagship hospital
Old and new heaters
5 reasons you should get rid of your storage heaters
Subscribe to The Scots Magazine today to enjoy entertaining and informative features exploring Scotland’s people, places and culture (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)
9 Reasons why you should subscribe to this magazine about Scotland
Thurso Maisonette for sale
Rare historic five-bedroom maisonette at the heart of Thurso on sale for a bargain…
Karen Barker is a GP by day and a panto star by night.
Meet the panto star Westhill GP bringing joy to care home residents through song
Craig Mitchell is the manager of supposedly haunted Aberdeen pub, Ma Cameron's. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Is Aberdeen pub Ma Cameron's really haunted? Staff have their say...
3
Allangrange estate on the Black Isle with its white walled facade.
Incredible 11-bedroom Black Isle mansion with supercar garage and helipad on sale for £5.2m
A seafood sharing platter from The Highland Larder in Dornoch. Image: The Highland Larder.
5 best food and drink spots to try along the North Coast 500

Conversation