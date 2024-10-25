The best autumn looks on the streets of Aberdeen’s west end

Aberdeen is greeting autumn in style, with fashionable folk out in force.

Check out what these people in Aberdeen are wearing on a (rare) sunny day in October.

Steph, 39, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I work as a public health practitioner.

What are you wearing?

A lot of my clothes are from Vinted. My jacket is from North Face (bought on Vinted), my scarf is from Primark, my trousers from Zara.

My trainers are Puma (bought on Vinted) and my bag is from Uniqlo.

How would you describe your style?

I always like wearing something comfortable. I’d say my style is comfy, cosy with sporty influences.

Where do you like to shop?

I love Vinted, it is especially good at the moment. I absolutely love it, and I sell clothes on there too.

Who is your style icon?

I use Instagram for a lot of my inspiration, and I get inspired by what I see other people wear on the street.

But I like Zoë Kravitz’s style too.

Alan, late 70s, Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is from TK Maxx, and my hat is from Country Ways Aberdeen.

How would you describe your style?

Quite traditional. I lived in the country for a while.

I don’t dress up in mountainwear to go to the shops, which a lot of people do nowadays.

Where do you like to shop?

I like shopping in TK Maxx, charity shops, John Lewis and Debenhams.

Charity shops are great because you find clothes you wish you’d had 40 years ago.

Who is your style icon?

I like Gregory Peck. If I came back, I’d like to come back as Gregory Peck.

Christie, 24, from Edinburgh

What do you do for a living?

I’m a trainee solicitor.

What are you wearing?

My jacket and jumper are from Zara, my trousers are from Hollister, my shoes are UGG.

How would you describe your style?

Probably Scandi (Scandinavian) style at the moment, it’s very trendy. The girls there dress very beautifully, and it is all quite flowy.

Where do you like to shop?

I love to shop on ASOS, but also Abercrombie and Fitch. They have really upped their game.

Who is your style icon?

Matilda Djerf (Swedish-born fashion influencer and clothing designer), I love her style.

Moira, late 70s, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is from E&M’s (Esslemont and Macintosh), my scarf is from a charity shop and my boots are from John Lewis.

How would you describe your style?

It’s my own style. I’ve never been one for going along with the crowd.

Where do you like to shop?

I like Marks & Spencer, John Lewis and charity shops.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one, just my own style.

Emily, 24, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

Trainee solicitor.

What are you wearing?

My dress is from Primark, and my shoes are from Schuh.

How would you describe your style?

I usually wear business smart for work. But when I’m at home, I dress like a slob.

I like comfort: comfort is key.

Where do you like to shop?

I like shopping online, like Zara and Pretty Little Thing.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t really have a style icon, I have my own style.

Sohila, 64, from Morocco originally

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired, but I used to work in the oil and gas industry.

What are you wearing?

I spend a lot of time in France, so my scarf is from there, from Paris.

My jacket is from Marks & Spencer, and my boots from TK Maxx.

How would you describe your style?

European.

Where do you like to shop?

My favourite shop is Zara. The day Zara closes down we will all be very sad.

It’s a lovely shop.

Who is your style icon?

For me, princess Diana was a style icon.

Me being European, I always thought she had such a style.

She was so elegant, and very chic.