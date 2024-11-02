Shetland star Alison O’Donnell’s favourite things about the islands

The hit crime drama Shetland is finally returning to our screens for its ninth season next week.

And ahead of its premiere, we caught up with Alison O’Donnell, who stars as Detective Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh, to chat about what she gets up to on the islands when she’s not filming.

From favourite coffee spots to best nights out, here’s Alison’s favourite things about Shetland life…

What first springs to mind when you think of Shetland?

Wide open space, fresh sea air, a sprawling sky and sun glinting off the water.

Where do you stay when you visit Shetland?

I’ve mostly stayed in Lerwick but also Scalloway and Whiteness. Lerwick is great for easy access to all the excellent amenities but I also enjoy being a little further out for the scenery and the nature.

Most memorable night you’ve had here?

Oh my goodness. That’s a tricky one! We had a pretty epic party at the Lerwick Boating Club during filming for season 3. It was a pirate theme so everyone got dressed up. I remember our director Jan playing the accordion at one point, and then heading to Posers nightclub for a dance with Dougie [Henshall] and Archie Panjabi. It was so much fun that we’ve continued the tradition ever since. We always have a themed night at the Boating Club and it’s always a great laugh.

What’s your favourite place to eat out in Shetland?

Easy. Fjara Cafe Bar. I love the atmosphere there. It’s cool but still relaxed and inviting. The staff are lovely. And the food is cracking. Especially the fries. And all of that before you’ve even mentioned the amazing views across the water.

Best place in Shetland when you’re looking for inspiration?

You’re really spoiled for choice but it’s got to be St. Ninian’s Isle. It’s a tombolo – a strip of sand where the water comes in on both sides. It still blows my mind all these years later. It’s like a magic trick.

What is your first memory in Shetland?

I remember the drive from the airport, the breathtaking scenery and then arriving into Lerwick. And that evening Dougie and I walked out together and got fish and chips at the Fort on the high street.

Best place for a coffee stop in Shetland?

The Pirie Cafe has my heart on this one. When we first came to Shetland to film the pilot the cafe culture wasn’t what it is now. But the Pirie was there, selling great coffee and cakes and sandwiches. And it has the most amazing gift shop too. I still go there all the time. There’s a woman who works there called Karen who has always made me feel so welcome and I always enjoy seeing her and having a chat. When my daughter was a baby, my partner took her there. She was in a sling, facing forwards and she reached out and pulled a big glass dome of Tunnock’s Teacakes off the counter and it smashed everywhere. They were so understanding and lovey about it!

How is 2024 going for you?

2024 has been really busy. Full of exciting things but I’m trying to slow the pace a little bit at the moment and catch my breath. I’m hoping to sort of hibernate over the winter months before we start filming again in the spring…

What are you up to with work at the moment?

Right now we’re gearing up for the launch of series 9 but I’m also writing a lot. I have such a passion for it and always come back to it when filming ends and I have the headspace for it again.

Shetland returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 6th November at 9.00pm