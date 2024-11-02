Shetland star Alison O’Donnell’s favourite things about the islands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Shetland star Alison O’Donnell’s favourite things about the islands

We caught up with the crime drama star ahead of the ninth series of the hugely popular Shetland on November 6.

Alison O'Donnell will return to our screens next week in Shetland. Image: ITV Studios/Jamie Simpson/BBC.
By Kieran Beattie

The hit crime drama Shetland is finally returning to our screens for its ninth season next week.

And ahead of its premiere, we caught up with Alison O’Donnell, who stars as Detective Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh, to chat about what she gets up to on the islands when she’s not filming.

From favourite coffee spots to best nights out, here’s Alison’s favourite things about Shetland life…

Alison O’Donnell. Image: BBC.

What first springs to mind when you think of Shetland?

Wide open space, fresh sea air, a sprawling sky and sun glinting off the water.

Where do you stay when you visit Shetland?

I’ve mostly stayed in Lerwick but also Scalloway and Whiteness. Lerwick is great for easy access to all the excellent amenities but I also enjoy being a little further out for the scenery and the nature.

The Market Cross, Commercial Street, Lerwick. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Most memorable night you’ve had here?

Oh my goodness. That’s a tricky one! We had a pretty epic party at the Lerwick Boating Club during filming for season 3. It was a pirate theme so everyone got dressed up. I remember our director Jan playing the accordion at one point, and then heading to Posers nightclub for a dance with Dougie [Henshall] and Archie Panjabi. It was so much fun that we’ve continued the tradition ever since. We always have a themed night at the Boating Club and it’s always a great laugh.

What’s your favourite place to eat out in Shetland?

Easy. Fjara Cafe Bar. I love the atmosphere there. It’s cool but still relaxed and inviting. The staff are lovely. And the food is cracking. Especially the fries. And all of that before you’ve even mentioned the amazing views across the water.

Fjara Cafe Bar. Image: Fjara
Alison O’Donnell. Image: ITV Studios/Jamie Simpson/BBC.

Best place in Shetland when you’re looking for inspiration?

You’re really spoiled for choice but it’s got to be St. Ninian’s Isle. It’s a tombolo – a strip of sand where the water comes in on both sides. It still blows my mind all these years later. It’s like a magic trick.

St Ninian’s Isle, Shetland. Image: Northlink Ferries.

What is your first memory in Shetland?

I remember the drive from the airport, the breathtaking scenery and then arriving into Lerwick. And that evening Dougie and I walked out together and got fish and chips at the Fort on the high street.

Best place for a coffee stop in Shetland?

The Pirie Cafe has my heart on this one. When we first came to Shetland to film the pilot the cafe culture wasn’t what it is now. But the Pirie was there, selling great coffee and cakes and sandwiches. And it has the most amazing gift shop too. I still go there all the time. There’s a woman who works there called Karen who has always made me feel so welcome and I always enjoy seeing her and having a chat. When my daughter was a baby, my partner took her there. She was in a sling, facing forwards and she reached out and pulled a big glass dome of Tunnock’s Teacakes off the counter and it smashed everywhere. They were so understanding and lovey about it!

‘The Lodberrie’ in Lerwick, the fictional home of Shetland character Jimmy Perez. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

How is 2024 going for you?

2024 has been really busy. Full of exciting things but I’m trying to slow the pace a little bit at the moment and catch my breath. I’m hoping to sort of hibernate over the winter months before we start filming again in the spring…

Alison O’Donnell. Image: ITV Studios/Jamie Simpson/BBC

What are you up to with work at the moment?

Right now we’re gearing up for the launch of series 9 but I’m also writing a lot. I have such a passion for it and always come back to it when filming ends and I have the headspace for it again.

Shetland returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 6th November at 9.00pm

