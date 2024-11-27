Make Christmas magical at Brodie Countryfare

Whether you’re looking for unique gifts, indulgent festive feasts, or a chance to soak up the holiday spirit, Brodie Countryfare has something for everyone. Here’s why you’ll want to visit this Christmas.

Brodie by Night – late-night shopping and high tea

What could be more enchanting than a twinkling evening of Christmas shopping? Brodie by Night offers just that, with extended hours to help you tick everything off your list. From Thursday November 28, and every Wednesday and Thursday throughout December until Christmas, you can shop until 7pm while enjoying the warm glow of festive cheer.

After a successful spree, treat yourself to a high tea in Brodie’s cosy restaurant. Served from 4pm – 6.15pm, it’s the perfect way to unwind with delicious seasonal delights. Fancy something more? The full menu is available until 6.30pm, and drinks and cakes can be savoured until 6.45pm.

Fabulous festive food

No Christmas trip is complete without indulging in holiday treats, and Brodie’s Restaurant has pulled out all the stops. Its famous traditional Christmas lunch is a must-try, featuring succulent British turkey from Fraser Bros Butchers, paired with all the classic trimmings. Served daily until Christmas Eve (11.30am – 2pm), this festive feast is bound to leave you feeling merry and bright.

If you prefer a lighter bite, don’t miss its ultimate festive turkey melt—a returning favourite—or opt for a charming Christmas afternoon tea, available daily from 2.30pm. Plus the festive mini tea is a perfect seasonal twist on a classic treat, served all day.

Pair your meal with one of its themed Christmas drinks, guaranteed to add a sparkle to your day. Whether you’re craving something sweet, spicy or creamy, the Brodie menu has a taste of Christmas for everyone.

Christmas tasting weekends

Discover the flavours of the season during Brodie’s Christmas tasting weekends. On November 30, December 1 and December 7/8, sample a delectable selection of goodies from its food hall, perfect for stocking up on gifts or treating yourself.

Meet the author: Sarah Wordie

Mark your calendar for Sunday December 8, when Brodie Countryfare welcomes Aberdeenshire’s own Sarah Wordie. Fresh from Jamie Oliver’s The Great Cookbook Challenge, Sarah will be signing copies of her new cook book, Between the Sheets. A signed copy makes a thoughtful, personal gift for the foodies in your life!

Festive choir performances

Immerse yourself in the sounds of Christmas with performances from the Dyke Church Choir on Sunday December 15 at 3pm, and the Dyke Primary School Carol Singers on Wednesday December 18 at 10.30am. These heartwarming performances are sure to fill you with holiday spirit.

Plan your to Brodie Countryfare

Whether you’re gathering gifts, savouring seasonal flavours or enjoying the holiday magic, Brodie Countryfare promises a day to remember.

Head to its website to find out more.