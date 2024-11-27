Make Christmas magical at Brodie Countryfare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Make Christmas magical at Brodie Countryfare

This festive season, Brodie Countryfare is the ultimate destination to sprinkle a little extra magic into your Christmas celebrations.

In partnership with Brodie Countryfare
Brodie Countryfare
Brodie Countryfare has everything you need this festive season.

Whether you’re looking for unique gifts, indulgent festive feasts, or a chance to soak up the holiday spirit, Brodie Countryfare has something for everyone. Here’s why you’ll want to visit this Christmas.

Brodie by Night – late-night shopping and high tea

What could be more enchanting than a twinkling evening of Christmas shopping? Brodie by Night offers just that, with extended hours to help you tick everything off your list. From Thursday November 28, and every Wednesday and Thursday throughout December until Christmas, you can shop until 7pm while enjoying the warm glow of festive cheer.

After a successful spree, treat yourself to a high tea in Brodie’s cosy restaurant. Served from 4pm – 6.15pm, it’s the perfect way to unwind with delicious seasonal delights. Fancy something more? The full menu is available until 6.30pm, and drinks and cakes can be savoured until 6.45pm.

Fabulous festive food

Hamper
Brodie luxury hampers instore and online.

No Christmas trip is complete without indulging in holiday treats, and Brodie’s Restaurant has pulled out all the stops. Its famous traditional Christmas lunch is a must-try, featuring succulent British turkey from Fraser Bros Butchers, paired with all the classic trimmings. Served daily until Christmas Eve (11.30am – 2pm), this festive feast is bound to leave you feeling merry and bright.

If you prefer a lighter bite, don’t miss its ultimate festive turkey melt—a returning favourite—or opt for a charming Christmas afternoon tea, available daily from 2.30pm. Plus the festive mini tea is a perfect seasonal twist on a classic treat, served all day.

Pair your meal with one of its themed Christmas drinks, guaranteed to add a sparkle to your day. Whether you’re craving something sweet, spicy or creamy, the Brodie menu has a taste of Christmas for everyone.

Winter hats
Grab your Christmas essentials at Brodie Countryfare.

Christmas tasting weekends

Discover the flavours of the season during Brodie’s Christmas tasting weekends. On November 30, December 1 and December 7/8, sample a delectable selection of goodies from its food hall, perfect for stocking up on gifts or treating yourself.

Meet the author: Sarah Wordie

Mark your calendar for Sunday December 8, when Brodie Countryfare welcomes Aberdeenshire’s own Sarah Wordie. Fresh from Jamie Oliver’s The Great Cookbook Challenge, Sarah will be signing copies of her new cook book, Between the Sheets. A signed copy makes a thoughtful, personal gift for the foodies in your life!

Toy Santas.
Experience the magic of Christmas.

Festive choir performances

Immerse yourself in the sounds of Christmas with performances from the Dyke Church Choir on Sunday December 15 at 3pm, and the Dyke Primary School Carol Singers on Wednesday December 18 at 10.30am. These heartwarming performances are sure to fill you with holiday spirit.

Plan your to Brodie Countryfare

Whether you’re gathering gifts, savouring seasonal flavours or enjoying the holiday magic, Brodie Countryfare promises a day to remember.

Head to its website to find out more.

