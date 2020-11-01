Saturday, November 28th 2020 Show Links
Scottish classics: Shortbread recipes with a difference

by Susan Welsh
November 1, 2020, 12:00 pm
Putting a modern Scottish twist on an old traditional favourite – try these Irn-Bru or Haggis Spice shortbread recipes.

Whether you are celebrating Halloween, Bonfire Night or St Andrew’s Day on November 30, these shortbread recipes will go down a storm.

Created by Jennifer Hunter, of bakers Pinnies and Poppy Seeds, they put a new spin on a much-loved Scottish favourite.

Irn-Bru shortbread

(Makes 1 batch) 

Ingredients

  • 125g granulated sugar
  • 250g unsalted butter
  • 375g plain four
  • 1 bottle or can of Irn Bru
  • 100g white chocolate
  • 50g double cream
  • Pinch of salt

Method

  1. Bring butter to room temperature.
  2. Mix it with sugar until combined.
  3. Add in the flour and salt, and rub together between thumb and fingers.
  4. You are looking for the dough to almost come together in big chunks.
  5. Tip out on to a lightly floured work surface. Roll out the dough to roughly quarter of an inch thickness.
  6. Cut out into desired shape (we made them round).
  7. Pre-heat the oven to 265F/129C/119C Fan/Gas Mark 1 and bake for about 50 minutes (or until firm to the touch).
  8. For the filling: Combine the white chocolate and double cream over a double boiler until combined.
  9. Let it cool and then mix in 4 tbsp of Irn-Bru.
  10. Use a piping bag to spread the filling on one piece of shortbread then place another on top to make a sandwich.

Haggis spice shortbread

(Makes 1 batch)

Ingredients

  • 125 granulated sugar
  • 250g unsalted butter
  • 375g plain flour
  • ¼ tsp black pepper
  • ¼ tsp ground coriander
  • ¼ tsp mace
  • ¼ tsp nutmeg
  • Pinch of salt
  • 100g 60% dark chocolate for decorating (optional)

Method

  1. Bring butter to room temperature.
  2. Mix it with sugar until combined.
  3. Add in the flour, salt and spices, then rub together between thumb and for fingers.
  4. Bring the dough together and tip out on to a lightly floured work surface.
  5. Roll out to around a quarter of an inch thickness.
  6. Cut out into either round, square or triangular shapes – whatever you  desire.
  7. Pre-heat the oven to 265F/129C/119 Fan/Gas Mark 1 and bake for about 50 minutes (or firm to the touch).
  8. To finish, melt the dark chocolate and half dip each piece of shortbread in it.
