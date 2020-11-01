Scottish classics: Shortbread recipes with a difference

Putting a modern Scottish twist on an old traditional favourite – try these Irn-Bru or Haggis Spice shortbread recipes.
Whether you are celebrating Halloween, Bonfire Night or St Andrew’s Day on November 30, these shortbread recipes will go down a storm.
Created by Jennifer Hunter, of bakers Pinnies and Poppy Seeds, they put a new spin on a much-loved Scottish favourite.
Irn-Bru shortbread
(Makes 1 batch)
Ingredients
- 125g granulated sugar
- 250g unsalted butter
- 375g plain four
- 1 bottle or can of Irn Bru
- 100g white chocolate
- 50g double cream
- Pinch of salt
Method
- Bring butter to room temperature.
- Mix it with sugar until combined.
- Add in the flour and salt, and rub together between thumb and fingers.
- You are looking for the dough to almost come together in big chunks.
- Tip out on to a lightly floured work surface. Roll out the dough to roughly quarter of an inch thickness.
- Cut out into desired shape (we made them round).
- Pre-heat the oven to 265F/129C/119C Fan/Gas Mark 1 and bake for about 50 minutes (or until firm to the touch).
- For the filling: Combine the white chocolate and double cream over a double boiler until combined.
- Let it cool and then mix in 4 tbsp of Irn-Bru.
- Use a piping bag to spread the filling on one piece of shortbread then place another on top to make a sandwich.
Haggis spice shortbread
(Makes 1 batch)
Ingredients
- 125 granulated sugar
- 250g unsalted butter
- 375g plain flour
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- ¼ tsp ground coriander
- ¼ tsp mace
- ¼ tsp nutmeg
- Pinch of salt
- 100g 60% dark chocolate for decorating (optional)
Method
- Bring butter to room temperature.
- Mix it with sugar until combined.
- Add in the flour, salt and spices, then rub together between thumb and for fingers.
- Bring the dough together and tip out on to a lightly floured work surface.
- Roll out to around a quarter of an inch thickness.
- Cut out into either round, square or triangular shapes – whatever you desire.
- Pre-heat the oven to 265F/129C/119 Fan/Gas Mark 1 and bake for about 50 minutes (or firm to the touch).
- To finish, melt the dark chocolate and half dip each piece of shortbread in it.