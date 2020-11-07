Saturday, November 28th 2020 Show Links
Brunch Box: Easy egg and avocado open sandwich

by Brian Stormont
November 7, 2020, 9:00 am
A breakfast recipe that has the perfect combination of wholesomeness and yumminess.

There’s nothing like waking up to a well-boiled, poached, scrambled or fried egg in the morning. Pair them with avocado and you’ve got yourself a tasty breakfast or brunch that is sure to put a smile on your face.

Easy egg and avocado open sandwich

(Serves 1) 

Ingredients

  • 2 medium British Lion eggs
  • ½ ripe avocado, stoned and skinned
  • 2 tbsp fresh coriander leaves
  • Squeeze of fresh lime
  • ¼ tsp chilli flakes
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 large or 2 small slices sour dough bread or rye bread

Method

  1. Place the eggs in a medium pan of cold water. Place on the hob and slowly bring to the boil. When boiling begins simmer for 5½ minutes.
  2. Drain the eggs, rinse in cold water and tap the shells all over, leave to cool. when cold, peel away the shells. Slice the eggs.
  3. Whilst the eggs cook, use a fork to roughly mash the avocado. Scoop into a bowl, add half the coriander, then add lime, chilli flakes and salt and pepper to taste.
  4. Toast bread (if using sourdough), then spread over the avocado. Top with the sliced egg and finish with a few more coriander leaves.

Recipe courtesy of British Lion Eggs: eggrecipes.co.uk

