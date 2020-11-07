Brunch Box: Easy egg and avocado open sandwich

A breakfast recipe that has the perfect combination of wholesomeness and yumminess.
There’s nothing like waking up to a well-boiled, poached, scrambled or fried egg in the morning. Pair them with avocado and you’ve got yourself a tasty breakfast or brunch that is sure to put a smile on your face.
For more inspiration, take a look at our previous recipes in the Brunch Box series here.
Easy egg and avocado open sandwich
(Serves 1)
Ingredients
- 2 medium British Lion eggs
- ½ ripe avocado, stoned and skinned
- 2 tbsp fresh coriander leaves
- Squeeze of fresh lime
- ¼ tsp chilli flakes
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 large or 2 small slices sour dough bread or rye bread
Method
- Place the eggs in a medium pan of cold water. Place on the hob and slowly bring to the boil. When boiling begins simmer for 5½ minutes.
- Drain the eggs, rinse in cold water and tap the shells all over, leave to cool. when cold, peel away the shells. Slice the eggs.
- Whilst the eggs cook, use a fork to roughly mash the avocado. Scoop into a bowl, add half the coriander, then add lime, chilli flakes and salt and pepper to taste.
- Toast bread (if using sourdough), then spread over the avocado. Top with the sliced egg and finish with a few more coriander leaves.
Recipe courtesy of British Lion Eggs: eggrecipes.co.uk