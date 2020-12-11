Comfort Food Friday: Sticky Scotch Beef Noodles will warm you up and help boost your immune system

Something went wrong - please try again later.

When you ask people what is their favourite comfort food, many might say noodles and this Scotch Beef noodles dish will not only perk you up on a cold winter’s day, but also give you a nutritional boost.

This recipe, provided by Quality Meat Scotland, is full of natural nutrients that pay a vital role in supporting the immune system when enjoyed as part of a healthy balanced diet.

The dish boasts a high protein content, which our immune systems rely on to produce antibodies that in turn build and repair body tissue to fight against infection, viruses and the illnesses we all face during colder months.

Sticky Scotch Beef Noodles is perfect for people who might be short on time and still looking to make a healthy meal, or to replace takeaway night with a fake-away alternative.

Sticky Scotch Beef Noodles

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

2 x 227g Scotch beef sirloin steaks, trimmed and cut into strips

Salt and pepper

200g tenderstem broccoli

100g spring onions, finely chopped

150g carrots, peeled and cut into matchsticks

80g fresh ginger, peeled and cut into matchsticks

4 cloves of garlic, peeled and thinly sliced

1 x tbsp Scottish rapeseed oil

40g honey

40g soy sauce (low salt)

30g sesame seeds

2 x fresh red chilli, sliced

200g fine egg noodles, cooked as per pack instructions

40g coriander, roughly chopped

Juice of one lime

Tip: Add the chilli seeds for additional heat or remove for a mellow heat.

Method

Cook the noodles as per pack instructions and drain. Heat a wok or heavy based pan and add the oil. Heat until the oil is smoking hot on a high heat, make sure to watch the pan whilst it heats up. Carefully add the Scotch Beef sirloin strips to avoid oil spitting. Season and cook for three minutes, moving at all times to brown evenly. Add the carrot, broccoli, garlic and ginger and cook for a further three minutes. Next, add the chilli, spring onion, honey and soy sauce and cook for two minutes until the sauce turns thick and sticky. It should resemble syrup. Remove the pan from the heat, turning it off. Add the noodles, sesame, lime juice and coriander to the sauce Mix together, ensuring the noodles are well coated in the sauce. Serve immediately.

