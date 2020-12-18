Table Talk: Our favourite food finds of 2020 and a world-first study into the contents of Quality Street boxes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

In this festive edition of the food and drink team’s weekly vodcast, they reveal the ingredients and products they most enjoyed this year – and set out to uncover the chocolate selection box formula once and for all.

It’s the time of year for tucking into chocolates and all things fattening in general.

But don’t you ever wonder as you pluck out your selection box favourites, just how different each box is from the next? Well, using same-sized packs of Quality Streets, the foodie four endeavor in this latest Table Talk vodcast to get to the bottom of both the box and the formula.

The result? You have to watch to find out in full – but three out of four boxes were the same, yet one was very different.

And after a year like no other, the team also look back on some of the ingredients and products they most enjoyed this year – from platter boxes to afternoon teas, gins, liqueurs, and even ready-to-bake cookie dough that’s gluten-free and you can order online.

So make yourself comfortable and get ready to digest this festive food special.

More on some of the topics covered this week..