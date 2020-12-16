Sweet and savoury platter boxes from the north that make for the ultimate in festive treats

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Whether you have a sweet or savoury tooth, these platter and grazing box companies have the perfect festive offering.

Christmas Eve is a time where many people, especially in the evening, will cosy up on the sofa with their family and enjoy a festive movie.

And although Christmas TV and films are great, there’s only one thing that makes the experience all the more fun, and that’s the snacks.

While a grazing or platter box may not be a conventional snack, it is something your whole household can enjoy – and adds a special touch in what will be a very different festive season. Platter boxes also make for a thoughtful gift for those you are unable to get together with this year.

Usually packed with cured meats, cheeses, nuts, fruit and more, sweet versions typically feature everything from macarons, biscuits, chocolate, sweets and occasionally, chocolate dipped strawberries.

© Supplied by Platter

As the trend for grazing and platter boxes has continued to grow since the start of the year, it is no surprise many companies are getting in on the seasonal action by now offering their products with a festive twist.

So for anyone keen to get their hands on the perfect Christmas Eve spread, we’ve rounded up some of the top places in the north-east and Highlands offering them.

North-east

Platter – Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire

When it comes to looking for something different, Ashleigh Forbes of Platter offers just that. Not only has she launched a range of festive platter boxes, but she’s also made a Christmas wreath (priced at £42) out of brie cheese and has topped it with a selection of cured meats, olives, dried apricots, fruit and nuts. There’s also crackers and a drizzle of honey over the top, too.

She’s also offering a vegan cheese box, wine boxes, gifts and more, and the platters are priced from £32 for two people.

Sands Inverurie – Inverurie, Aberdeenshire

Get your hands on this delicious sweet platter box by Sands Inverurie. At £17 the mixed box set includes two cupcakes, two cookies, six macarons, three chocolate stars, one chocolate door and a candy cane.

To order, directly message the business’ Instagram page here.

Milton Brasserie’s Milton’s Little Kitchen – Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire

From the team behind popular Aberdeenshire eatery Milton of Crathes in Crathes, Jay Emmerson has brought his eatery’s offering to life during lockdown via a food delivery service.

The Christmas box has items including orange and cinnamon scones, Bailey’s cheesecakes and mini Christmas puddings to name a few, so there’s plenty of goodies within Milton’s Little Kitchen boxes to indulge in.

They are also offering festive afternoon tea, too, which can be ordered by direct messaging the firm on Instagram here.

Bakeology with Matt – Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire

Based in Ellon, Bakeology with Matt has launched Christmas grazing boxes as well as a festive version of their popular afternoon tea.

The boxes are priced at £25 and feature a whole heap of tasty treats for you and the rest of your household to tuck into.

To book yours contact the business on Facebook here.

Christmas Graze boxes are now finalised and available to order 🎅🏻🎁🌲Caters for 4 at £25Last date for collection/delivery is Xmas eve Posted by Bakeology with Matt on Saturday, November 14, 2020

Boujee Box by Han – Aberdeen

Tis the season to be jolly, and, of course, treat yourself to a delicious spread from Boujee Box just before Christmas.

The Diet Starts January boxes are available in three sizes and are priced at £7.50 for an individual, £10 for a sharer, and £16.50 for a large sharer.

All of the boxes include homemade hot chocolate stirrers and mini marshmallows. And, there’s even the Chocolate Coated boxes which feature a box of treats drenched in a chocolate coating of your choice for the ultimate Boujee experience.

Highlands

The Chieftain Hotel’s The Brunch Club – Inverness

Adapting to the current pandemic, The Chieftain Hotel has launched its new arm to the business, The Brunch Club which creates delicious platter boxes for you to enjoy at home.

As well as festive versions, they’re also offering a festive fondue set which sounds like a great thing to get stuck into with the kids.

Apologies we cannot log onto our messages on Facebook today 🍓 Please text: 07762269730 Or Email: thebrunchclub1@yahoo.com We apologise for inconvenience caused 🍒 Posted by The Brunch Club on Friday, December 11, 2020

Ness Grazing Co. – Inverness

The Inverness-based catering firm has a range of different boxes to choose from. Perfect for special occasions, they are also great if you fancy treating yourself to something a little different.

From a savoury version featuring sausage rolls, cheese, meats, olives and mini pretzels to name a few, to a sweet box packed with chocolate strawberries, rocky road, brownies, shortbread and more, there’s something to satisfy all tastes.

Ness Grazing Co. also offers free delivery to those living in Inverness.

Everything is baked fresh for every order😍 Posted by Ness Grazing Co. on Sunday, December 6, 2020

Grazey Days – Inverness

Whether you’re after a deliciously designed cheese board or fancy breakfast in bed on Christmas Eve morning, these boxes are bound to put a smile on anyone’s face over the festive break.

Grazey Days also offers festive afternoon teas which can be made suitable for vegan, vegetarian, dairy-free and other allergens.

