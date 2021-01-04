Three ways with vegan salads: Kick off your new year with these easy healthy recipes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Whether you’re looking to take part in Veganuary or you’re wanting to kick start your new year with some healthy eating, here are three easy salad recipes to give you a boost of health and encouragement.

With a new year comes the month of #Veganuary, a campaign that takes place throughout January to encourage more people to eat plant-based diets, not just for the month but for good.

If you’re looking to take part or you just fancy balancing out all the Christmas chocolate, we’ve got some salad ideas below that are suitable for both vegans and those looking for a healthy way to kick off their new year.

Sweet potato and celery salad

(Serves 6)

Ingredients

900g sweet potato

Salt and pepper

3 tbsp of extra virgin olive oil

2 red chillies, finely sliced

4 celery stalks, sliced

120ml rice vinegar

2 tsp light brown sugar

1 tsp ginger, grated

80g salted peanuts

Small bunch of mint, chopped

Small bunch of coriander, chopped

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 200C. Leaving the skins on, cut the sweet potatoes into large chunks and place on a baking tray. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place in the oven for 20-25 minutes, until soft and going crisp. Once cooked, set aside to cool. Finely slice the chillies and the celery stalks and chop both the mint and coriander. In a small bowl, whisk together the rice vinegar, light brown sugar, 1 tablespoon of olive oil and ginger to make the dressing. To serve, assemble the celery and sweet potato on a plate and top with the fresh red chili, salted peanuts, mint and coriander. Drizzle over the dressing and enjoy.

Fresh & Naked Rainbow Salad

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

For the dressing:

2 tbsp pumpkin seeds

1 lime, juice only

1 tangerine, juice only

1 tbsp olive oil

½ shallot, finely sliced

1 tsp pink peppercorns, roughly crushed

For the salad:

1 slice rye bread, sliced into cubes

6 cooked beetroot, cut into wedges

1 yellow pepper, sliced

1 carrot, grated

100g mange tout, sliced

10 radishes, quartered

A large handful of Fresh & Naked rocket

Small bunch of parsley

Method

In a small frying pan toast the pumpkin seeds until they start to pop, tip into a small bowl and add the lime and tangerine juice, oil, peppercorns, shallots and a pinch of salt. In the same pan dry fry the rye bread until toasted on all sides. Toss the rocket in a little dressing and lay on the plate. Put the rest of the ingredients on top of the rocket, drizzle over the pumpkin seed dressing and finish with rye croutons.

Mixed Isle of Wight tomatoes pangritata salad

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

100g stale bread

1 lemon zested

2 thyme sprigs, leaves finely chopped

½ clove garlic, crushed

Salt and pepper

8 tbsp olive oil

500g mixed Isle of Wight tomatoes

1 ½ tbsp white wine vinegar

1 tbsp caster sugar

Small handful of basil, leaves removed

Method

Tear the stale bread into large chunks and blitz in the food processor along with a pinch of salt until the bread resembles fine breadcrumbs. In a small bowl mix the lemon zest, chopped thyme leaves, garlic and seasoning, then add to the breadcrumbs and stir through. Heat 2 tbsp of the olive oil in a shallow frying pan and add the breadcrumb mixture. Cook gently for five to six minutes until golden and crispy. Cut the tomatoes into different sized pieces and arrange on a plate. Whisk together the last of the olive oil, white wine vinegar and sugar. Taste and add seasoning if necessary. Drizzle the dressing over the tomatoes and sprinkle on the pangritata along with fresh basil leaves.

