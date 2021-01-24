Sweet Treats: Flora Shedden’s ginger nut ice cream sarnies

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ice cream sarnies make a perfect sweet treat and this recipe from Bake Off’s Flora Shedden will have you whipping them up in no time.

We’re a huge fan of cooking or baking things that are a little bit different and there’s a chance we’ve just stumbled across the next dessert recipe on our list.

Created by former Great British Bake Off star Flora Shedden, who has her own bakery in Perthshire called ARAN.

Flora says, about the recipe: “There is something quite childish and naughty about ice cream sandwiches, and nobody ever says no to one!

“I love these biscuits with the salted caramel as they have spice from the ginger and a cooling sweetness from the ice cream – a perfect match.”

Ginger nut ice cream sarnies

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

75g Graham’s unsalted butter

75g soft brown sugar

75g golden syrup

100g self-raising flour

150g plain flour

5-10g ground ginger (depending on how spiced you like your biscuits)

1 tub Graham’s salted caramel ice cream

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C/Fan 160C/350F/Gas Mark 4. Melt the butter, sugar and syrup together until fully combined. Add the flours and ginger and stir well. Whilst the dough is still hot, use wet hands to form small balls. Place well apart on a lined baking tray and press down well to flatten the balls of dough. Bake for 10-12 minutes. Once fully cooled, make sandwiches by placing a scoop of the ice cream on one ginger biscuit and then topping it with a second.

