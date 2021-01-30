Guest Chef: Andy Booth-McCabe whips up a salad that is hard to beet

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Our guest chef this week is Andy Booth-McCabe who is head chef at The Holiday Inn Aberdeen West at Westhill.

The hotel’s Glentanar Lounge is where guests can enjoy tucking into simple, well-cooked and well-presented food, in a classic Scottish bistro style.

Andy brings a unique twist gained from his experience working in locations ranging from Aberdeen to London, and the five-star Sheraton in Melbourne, Australia.

Here he shares two very reader-friendly recipes which are easy to whip up at home, but have the look of a restaurant-quality dish.

Beetroot, goat’s cheese and walnut salad

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

250g cooked beetroot cut into wedges

145g mixed salad leaves

100g goat’s cheese

50g crushed walnuts

½ a cucumber, sliced into ribbons

Balsamic syrup

Method

Toss the beetroot, mixed leaves, walnuts and cucumber together. Place this into the centre of a plate or bowl. Crumble the goat’s cheese around the leaves and the walnuts. Drizzle some balsamic syrup over the leaves and cheese.

Pan-fried hake with crushed new potatoes, peas, pancetta and dill oil

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

2 x 200g hake fillets, de-scaled

500g baby new potatoes

75g diced pancetta

50g peas

Sun-dried tomatoes to garnish

Seasoning

10ml olive oil

Knob of butter

For the dill oil:

6 springs of dill

100ml olive oil

1tsp lemon juice

Method