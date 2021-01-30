Sunday, January 31st 2021 Show Links
Guest Chef: Andy Booth-McCabe whips up a salad that is hard to beet

by Susan Welsh
January 30, 2021, 5:00 pm
Our guest chef this week is Andy Booth-McCabe who is head chef at The Holiday Inn Aberdeen West at Westhill.

The hotel’s Glentanar Lounge is where guests can enjoy tucking into simple, well-cooked and well-presented food, in a classic Scottish bistro style.

Andy brings a unique twist gained from his experience working in locations ranging from Aberdeen to London, and the five-star Sheraton in Melbourne, Australia.

Andy Booth-McCabe.

Here he shares two very reader-friendly recipes which are easy to whip up at home, but have the look of a restaurant-quality dish.

Beetroot, goat’s cheese and walnut salad

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

  • 250g cooked beetroot cut into wedges
  • 145g mixed salad leaves
  • 100g goat’s cheese
  • 50g crushed walnuts
  • ½ a cucumber, sliced into ribbons
  • Balsamic syrup

Method

  1. Toss the beetroot, mixed leaves, walnuts and cucumber together. Place this into the centre of a plate or bowl.
  2. Crumble the goat’s cheese around the leaves and the walnuts.
  3. Drizzle some balsamic syrup over the leaves and cheese.

Pan-fried hake with crushed new potatoes, peas, pancetta and dill oil

(Serves 2) 

Ingredients

  • 2 x 200g hake fillets, de-scaled
  • 500g baby new potatoes
  • 75g diced pancetta
  • 50g peas
  • Sun-dried tomatoes to garnish
  • Seasoning
  • 10ml olive oil
  • Knob of butter

For the dill oil:

  • 6 springs of dill
  • 100ml olive oil
  • 1tsp lemon juice

Method

  1. Start by making the dill oil in advance – it will last up to two days.
  2. To do this, place the ingredients in a container and use a stick blender to blitz them together.
  3. If you wish, you can pass the mixture through a coffee filter or fine cloth to remove any bits.
  4. Pre-heat the oven to 185C/165C Fan/360F/Gas Mark 4.5.
  5. Place the diced pancetta on a baking tray and cook in the oven until crisp.
  6. Bring a small pan of salted water to the boil and cook the peas. Wash and cut the potatoes; place in salted water and boil until soft. When ready, crush together with butter then add the pancetta and peas. Season to taste.
  7. Keep warm in the oven until the hake is cooked.
  8. Heat a frying pan with a small amount of olive oil. Once hot, add the seasoned hake skin side down and cook for 2-3 minutes, until the skin starts to crisp. Turn and cook for a further four minutes.
  9. To serve place the crushed potato mix on to the centre of a plate – use a round pastry cutter if you want a circular shape. Place the cooked hake on top.
  10. Drizzle the dill oil around the plate and garnish with a few sun-dried tomatoes.
