Foodie friends of 35 years join forces to charm Angus townsfolk with their tasty coffee and cake offering

A foodie who has been highlighting her talents on social media has teamed up with a friend to bring their coffee and cake to the masses.

Lesley Forsyth, @lforsythfoodie on Instagram, and Donna Grove-White, Wee Roamer, have joined forces to bring their products to the people of Montrose.

And residents of the Angus town have responded in the best way possible, with Lesley’s bakes selling out in only 50 minutes on one of the first days they were available at Donna’s coffee-selling horse box near the Flower Pavilion in Montrose.

The duo have been friends for 35 years, and even share the same birthday, so it could be said it was written in the stars that they would some day embark on a project together.