Brunch Box: Enjoy tasty and nutritious overnight oats with kefir

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

Make these overnight oats with kefir and you will have a tasty and nutritious meal that can really be enjoyed any time.

Overnight oats have gained in popularity in recent years, partly because, as the name suggests, you can make them the night before.

However, it is the taste and the range of health benefits that the dish offers that make overnight oats most appealing.

Rich in fibre and protein, they also contain vitamins and minerals such as manganese, phosphorus, magnesium, copper, iron and zinc, all of which can aid your gut health.

And of course they are also easy to make.

If you have missed any of our previous Brunch Box recipes, you can find them here.

Overnight oats with kefir

(Serves 1)

Ingredients

Evening:

⅓ cup of jumbo oats

⅓ cup of Graham’s Goodness

natural Kefir

Small handful of pumpkin seeds

Small handful of sultanas

Small handful of chia seeds

2 big pinches of linseeds

½ tsp of cinnamon

Morning:

1 apple, grated

Handful of blueberries (or any fresh fruit)

1 dessert spoon of full fat natural yoghurt

Method

Combine all of the evening ingredients in a bowl, cover and place in the fridge overnight. Add the morning ingredients, stir through and enjoy.

Recipe courtesy of Graham’s The Family Dairy

More in this series…