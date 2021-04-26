Something went wrong - please try again later.

Get in the groove with our Cheers for the Beers playlist from Aberdeen DJ HomeAlone – this will be the soundtrack to your summer!

He’s supported world-famous rapper Drake and chart-topping singer The Weeknd, and now Aberdeen DJ Scott Anderson, who goes by the stage name of HomeAlone, has created the ultimate summer beer garden playlist.

Featuring some of the UK’s biggest pop hits from Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Drake and Beyoncé to numbers like Rock the Casbah by The Clash, Candy by Cameo and Daft Punk, there are plenty of songs to keep you and your friends entertained while enjoying a few beverages al fresco.

Cheers for the Beers playlist

Originally from Portlethen, Aberdeen, Scott has played to thousands around the world from London to Ibiza, covering a number of different genres. He particularly enjoys playing a mixture of R‘n’B and hip hop hits.

He has also appeared on UK radio stations including BBC Radio 1XTRA and KISS FM and has been keeping busy over the past year during the coronavirus pandemic by creating themed playlists and filming a range of videos to complement them.

