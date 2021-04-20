Beer gardens near me: Interactive map shows pubs reopening across the Highlands and Moray

Something went wrong - please try again later.

After four long months of lockdown, where socialising has been restricted to walks in the park and zoom calls, beer gardens in Inverness and the surrounding area have finally been given the green light to reopen.

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed at her Covid-19 briefing on Tuesday pubs can open their outdoor areas as planned on April 26.

And The Press and Journal has composed the perfect guide to some of the best beer gardens open for business next Monday.

Our interactive map gives you all you need to know – like whether you can take your children and pet dog, or what food and drink is on offer at each business – on the most popular pubs in Inverness and the surrounding ahead of reopening.

Use our map to find the beer gardens near you

As well as that, we will offer some of the best content to complement your first pint which will include:

A tailored pub quiz by The Press and Journal’s nostalgia team, giving you the chance to test your local pub knowledge.

A Spotify playlist, giving you some feelgood tunes to listen to as you catch up with friends over a drink.

The best pub grub recipes from some of the area’s top chefs as well as brilliant cocktail recipes from the best bar tenders around, which you can try at home before or after your trip to the beer garden.

The relaxation of lockdown rules across the Highlands and Islands will allow some venues to reopen for the first time since Boxing Day last year when the country was put into Level 4/Tier 4.

Inverness has experienced two lockdowns and will come out of the second on Monday. The lifting of travel restrictions comes at a promising time for the city after a challenging year of minimal tourism in the north.

Reopening in time for summer is a welcome sight for those operating in the hospitality and food and drink tourism sectors, including operators on the North Cost 500 and 250 routes.

With the north being home to hundreds of distilleries, whisky and gin makers will also be reopening their doors in the hopes of welcoming locals and tourists alike.

Those living outwith Inverness can now travel across Scotland now that travel restrictions have been lifted, and it is hoped those who had holidays planned in the north last year, will make their return this summer.

From Monday (April 26) all of Scotland will move to Level 3 of the strategic framework, including the Islands.

In Level 3 alcohol is only permitted outside and a maximum of six people from six households can book and be present on any one table. Venues will have to close by 10pm.

Indoors, alcohol is not permitted and venues must close by 8pm. A maximum of six people from two households can be present for any one booking.

