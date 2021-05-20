Christmas comes early at Aberdeenshire hotel with 1,000 tickets sold for party nights

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Partygoers are to give recovering hospitality businesses a merry Christmas if bookings at Meldrum House Country Hotel are any indication.

Decking the halls might seem a while off, but one Aberdeenshire luxury hotel has already sold out six party nights and they are filling more dates for December in just three weeks.

Having been closed off and on for more than a year, Christmas party nights will be key to hospitality as it plots a recovery as we begin to move out of the coronavirus pandemic.

And people are ready to celebrate, having been in lockdown for long periods over the last 14 months.

Meldrum House Country Hotel and Golf Course in the village of Oldmeldrum, launched an Après-ski theme for this year’s events which will take place throughout December, and have already sold 1,000 tickets.

The night includes live entertainment, a three-course meal, cocktail on arrival with canapes and a disco.

Party time

General manager at Meldrum House, Jordan Charles, said that as soon as coming up with the concept for their night they wanted to reveal their plans as quickly as they could.

“Before reopening the hotel at the end of April, we had an idea for the theme and as everyone missed out on a partying last year, we wanted to launch early and give people something to look forward to,” he said.

© Supplied by Meldrum House Hotel

“To be honest, we were amazed at how quickly people responded, despite the fact it is only May. On a number of nights, we are almost full as people want to also take advantage of staying over and making the most of their evening.

“The whole hotel has been buzzing since we reopened and this is just proof that people are making plans well ahead this year compared to any other.”

All the weekend dates are now sold out in December at £45 per person but the hotel has extended the dates to a few Thursdays and Sundays to meet demand.

The hotel and ballroom will be transformed with a ski and snowboard theme throughout with some fun ideas planned to bring each night to life.

