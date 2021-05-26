Midweek Meal: Whip up this perfect pepper vegetarian surprise in 20 minutes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

Pondering what to eat one night last week, Brian Stormont was inspired by what he saw in his fridge and store cupboards and invented this pepper vegetarian surprise.

Thinking about what to eat for dinner last Wednesday, I did that thing where you gaze into your fridge looking for inspiration.

And, for once, I actually came up with an idea of something to make from the contents of my fridge, freezer and herb rack.

I had three peppers needing to be used up, a red onion, a couple of garlic cloves and some Quorn.

From that my perfect pepper surprise was born – and it went down a storm with the family who all want me to make it again.

We served ours with taco-style pockets which are recent additions to supermarket shelves I believe, but this would easily accompany rice or pasta, too.

Give it a try, I promise you that you won’t be disappointed.

And if you want to try any of the other recipes in this series, click here.

Perfect pepper vegetarian Quorn surprise

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

1 tsp olive oil

1 medium red onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

3 mixed peppers (red, orange or yellow) sliced

1 bag Quorn chicken pieces (300g)

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp mixed spice

1 tsp garlic granules

1 tin tomatoes

1 tbsp chilli jelly (you can use chilli sauce if you don’t have it)

¼ of 250g bag of spinach

100ml water

Method

Heat the olive oil in a large pan and sweat your onions for a minute or two, then add your garlic and continue cooking for another minute. Now add the peppers and cook for a minute before tipping in your Quorn and all of the herbs and spices. Stir and cook for a few minutes and make sure everything gets coated in the herbs and spices. Add your tomatoes and your chilli jelly and stir. Add as much water as you think it needs (I only added 100mls), then bring to the boil and simmer for about 10 minutes. Add your spinach, stir in to wilt and serve with rice, pasta, soft tacos or pockets.

More in this series…