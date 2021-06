A new street food yard with an indoor and alfresco pop-up bar will launch in Aberdeen next week.

The Bike Yard is the brainchild of north-east club promoters, Rory Masson and Scott Forest, who want to drive footfall to the George Street area of the city centre and create a community hub.

Based at the former McGown Motorcycles on Hutcheon Street, the yard will open on Thursday July 1.