“A taste of what’s to come”: Aberdeen’s Greyhope Bay to host series of food and drink taster weekends

A series of taster weekends will take place throughout the months of July and August at Greyhope Bay to give visitors a glimpse into what its soon-to-be-open cafe will be offering later this year.

Known as the Greyhope Bay Taster Weekends, they will be running every Friday to Sunday from 10am to 4pm from tomorrow onwards.

The events will involve the attraction’s cafe operator, The Liberty Kitchen, run by Nikki Leys, serving a line-up of artisan coffee, plant-based dishes, delicious cakes and more from its food and drinks van.

Greyhope Bay will also be hosting preview tours and scavenger hunts for visitors to learn about Torry Battery’s history, the local environment and the wildlife that can be spotted there daily.

They will also get a preview of the plans for the Greyhope Bay visitor centre, which is due to be opening later this year.

The best view in Aberdeen

Fiona McIntyre, the founder of the Greyhope Bay project, was eager for Torry Battery to be operational this summer.

However, with the two 40ft shipping containers, which are being transformed into the new facilities for Greyhope Bay, still being worked on, she gave some thought to other ways to attract visitors.

The new visitor centre will include an educational and community space, a dolphin-spotting area and, of course, the cafe – Liberty Kitchen at Greyhope Bay.

“We thought that we could start by offering a taster of what’s to come for visitors,” Fiona said.

We’ve worked hard to bring this together quickly so that we could offer an activity for everyone to enjoy this summer.” Fiona McIntyre, the founder of the Greyhope Bay project.

“The Liberty Kitchen will be offering coffee and food to takeaway. And there will be 10 picnic benches in and around the monument at all times for visitors to enjoy their food and drinks, while also taking in the view and spotting dolphins.

“They can also take their order to the beach or sit inside Torry Battery.

“It hasn’t taken long at all to get the taster weekends organised. We’ve worked hard to bring this together quickly so that we could offer an activity for everyone to enjoy this summer, as well as give a sneak preview of our events programme which will launch when we open later this year.”

Getting involved

No booking is required for the Greyhope Bay Taster Weekends and further information about the project can be found on the Greyhope Bay website.

Fiona added: “Come and join in the fun at Torry Battery this summer where you can enjoy the outdoors, our beautiful coast and spot some dolphins.

“This is your chance to get a taster of Greyhope Bay events, learn about our local environment and heritage while enjoying some great food at a picnic bench with the best view in Aberdeen.”

