Katie Price defends trip to red-listed country for cosmetic surgery

By Press Association
July 9, 2021, 8:02 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm

Katie Price has defended travelling to a red-listed country for cosmetic surgery.

The former glamour model told ITV’s Good Morning Britain she went to Turkey for treatment.

She said the situation is “serious” and she took steps to ensure her trip was safe.

Price said: “I went to a red country, but at the same time I’m working, I’m doing my YouTube.

“You have to follow the protocol, you can’t be silly, so I knew by going to a red country I’d literally be in a hospital, I wasn’t mixing with anyone else.

“It was literally hospital, then we flew to an amber (list) country, stayed in a villa in the middle of the hills away from everyone.

“We made sure all our shopping was there and then came home.

“We didn’t muck about at all with it and you can’t, it’s serious.”

Price added that she would not have done it if she had not had two coronavirus jabs.

Arrivals into the UK who have been in a red-listed country in the last 10 days must quarantine in a hotel.

Anyone entering the UK from an amber-listed country must quarantine for 10 days at home or in the place they are staying.

Price said she had full body liposuction.

“It’s like a car, you have an MoT, if you get a scratch or a dent on your car, you fix it, and that’s how I feel about my body.

“I’m not trying to look younger and I definitely don’t want to have that alien look, you know when you can see some people have gone over the top.”

Price revealed in May that she plans to marry her boyfriend, Carl Woods, later this year.

