The pies have it: 6 places you must visit in Aberdeenshire to sample tasty pastry products

There is something really comforting about pies, bridies or sausage rolls. We have rounded up six bakers and butchers that you really ought to visit in Aberdeenshire.

If you are anything like me when you are out and about during the holidays, then grabbing a quick snack is often on the agenda when you visit other towns and cities.

And, for me, I always like to try out the pies that are on offer from high street butchers and bakers.

Whether it is a Scotch pie, a steak and gravy, curry, macaroni or a bridie, you can rarely go wrong with a savoury pastry treat to enjoy.

There are very few towns or cities where you won’t find top-class pies and bridies.

Here we have rounded up some of the shops we love in Aberdeenshire.

Bruce of the Broch

Traditional family butchers and craft bakers, Bruce of the Broch has been making its award-winning pies since 1886.

In fact their fish pie won “Best Football Pie” at the World Scotch Pie Championships last year.

However, their other offerings, which include a chicken and mealie pie that was given a diamond award by the Scottish Craft Butchers, are also well worth sampling.

Address: 22 Broad Street, Fraserburgh, AB43 9AH.

Bert Fowlie Family Butcher

The small village of Strichen is home to one of the best macaroni pies you can buy at Bert Fowlie Family Butcher.

They were awarded the diamond prize for their macaroni pies at last year’s World Scotch Pie Championships.

However, there is much more on offer at the High Street premises, including their traditional Scotch pie and a rather unusual lasagne pie.

Address: 26 High Street, Strichen, Fraserburgh, AB43 6SR.

John Davidson’s Butchers

The bakery section at John Davidson’s Butchers is a joy to behold with so many tasty treats for residents and visitors to Inverurie to try out.

Their kiwi pie which is filled with succulent steak and mature cheese is a must, while their steak and haggis pies, and minced beef bridies will certainly hit the spot if you’re hungry.

Address: Unit 1 Burn Lane, Inverurie, AB51 4UZ.

H M Sheridan

If you are in the beautiful town of Ballater, then you should definitely pop into H M Sheridan who, along with the traditional pies, has some other delicacies you really must try.

Bombay sausage rolls, a mince and haggis pie and a beef en croute are three pastry products that really put the butcher on the map.

H M Sheridan began trading in 1963 and were first granted the Royal Warrants of the Queen in 1987.

Address: 11 Bridge Street, Ballater, Aberdeenshire, AB35 5QP.

JG Ross

With shops all over the north and north-east, JG Ross of Inverurie, are home to some of the best pies around with their macaroni pie gaining a bronze award at the 2020 World Scotch Pie Championships.

Among the other delicacies that you can purchase there is a mince and skirlie pie, a chicken and skirlie pie and a cracking chicken curry pie.

Address: Highclere Business Park, Highclere Way, Inverurie, AB51 5QW.

Charles McHardy

For a pie experience you won’t forget head for Stonehaven and pop into Charles McHardy Craft Butchers where you can sample something really exciting.

Among the traditional pie fare, they produce a steak, black pudding and peppercorn sauce pie which is popular with Stoney residents and visitors alike.

They got the royal seal of approval in 2019 when Prince Charles and Camilla popped round for a visit.

Address: 11 Market Square, Stonehaven, AB39 2BT.

