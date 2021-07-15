Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 15th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Food and Drink

Highlander Cafe Bus owner to open second bus-turned-cafe at Aberdeen beach

By Karla Sinclair
July 15, 2021, 6:01 am Updated: July 15, 2021, 8:37 am
Samuel Georgescu pictured with the soon-to-be-open Bonnie Bus.

The owner of an award-winning cafe, based on Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard, is set to launch a second bus-turned-cafe in the next month.

Samuel Georgescu, who runs The Highlander Cafe Bus, has been working on introducing a second cafe bus to the city’s beachfront.

The soon-to-be-open cafe, known as Bonnie Bus, will have tables and seating available outside given its smaller scale. All food preparation and cooking will be carried out inside.

The Highlander Cafe Bus is based on Beach Boulevard.

While work on Bonnie Bus is still ongoing, Samuel, 35, hopes it will be operational by the end of August.

He said: “Due to limited space and electricity at The Highlander Cafe Bus, I chose to launch another bus. I also really wanted to extend the company.

“Not only will Bonnie Bus be based by Aberdeen beach, but we will also be traveling to take part in local events too.

We will be promoting both Scottish and European cuisine.”

Samuel Georgescu.

“The bus has already been purchased and is still being refurbished, with 80% of the work completed. After the last details, it will be put in position for the grand opening.”

While The Highlander Cafe Bus offers a combination of Scottish and international cuisine, including breakfast dishes, home bakes and freak shakes, the menu at Bonnie Bus is still to be confirmed.

However, Samuel says that the two cafes will share some of the same food and drink items.

It is hoped the new cafe will be operational in August.

“I can’t tell you right now what the menu will contain (because I don’t want to ruin the surprise),” Samuel added. “However, I can tell you that we will be promoting both Scottish and European cuisine.

“I would like to mention that Bonnie Bus will have its own special recipes too. Of course, we will have our famous coffee, but also some new healthy drinks.

“I hope people will be delighted and their experience at the new cafe will be like the wonderful name of the bus, Bonnie.”

For more food and drink success stories…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal