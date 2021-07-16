5 foods that can help you stay hydrated as Scottish summer temperatures hit high numbers – and one is a chilli!

Foods that can keep you hydrated in the warm weather are as important as drinks. We have five for you to munch on and help keep you healthy in the sun.

With the mercury expected to reach temperatures well into their 20s this weekend, people will be working hard to stay cool in the heat of the summer.

Scots are expected to bake in soaring temperatures for the foreseeable future – but with many of us not eating and drinking like normal and at risk of dehydration, what are the best foods and drinks to keep you cool this summer?

The diet experts at Exante have revealed the five best foodstuffs to help keep you cool in the heat.

“It is extremely important to hydrate with plenty of water when you have heat stress on a hot summer’s day, however, there are other remedies you may not have considered. From water-rich foods to spicy ingredients, there are plenty of other ways to quickly lower your body heat.

Coconut

Including coconut water in your drinks, whether that be as a part of a juicy smoothie or as part of a “mocktail”, is an excellent way to revitalise your body. Coconut is full of minerals, vitamins and electrolytes which make it a super way to rehydrate your body.

Watermelon

With a 92% water content, watermelon is one of the most water-heavy foods out there.

Due to the super high water content, watermelons have a very low-calorie density. Meaning you can enjoy lots of hydrating watermelon and its beneficial antioxidants when you need a refresher.

Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe is another type of melon that is really water-rich but the benefits of this fruit do not stop there. Vibrant fruit and veggies are renowned for nourishing your body and cantaloupe is no exception. Being high in vitamin A, one cup of cantaloupe provides 120% of your daily needs!

Not only this, it’s a super versatile ingredient that can be used in smoothies, salads, yoghurts or as a side on its own.

Strawberries

Strawberries are known for being a sweet and delicious treat but they have lots of hydrating qualities. Eating strawberries will contribute to your daily water intake, thus helping to keep you hydrated.

They are also fibre rich, full to the brim with antioxidants, vitamins and minerals such as manganese and vitamin C. Easily incorporate strawberries into your diet by adding them into smoothies and salads. They are also a great addition to ice-cold water on a hot day.

Chilli

Although eating spicy foods can feel like they warm you up, things like chilli can actually help to lessen your body temperature. It is believed that the capsaicin in chilli sends a signal to our brains that it’s overheated, this then causes a sweating reaction and sweating cools us down.

