8 cocktail bars in the Highlands to pay a visit for a tipple

For me, nothing quite kickstarts the weekend like taking the first sip of a refreshing, crisp cocktail, especially after a hectic week.

And for whatever reason, they seem to hit the spot more when enjoyed out and about, regardless of whether they are a long, fruity number, a blended daiquiri, a classic whisky sour, or a strong margarita.

Luckily for us, there is a line-up of stylish and diverse cocktail bars to choose from in the Highlands, so getting your tipple fix should prove a breeze.

From Bar One in Inverness, which is well-known for its Instagrammable cocktails, to Thurso’s Mr C’s Bar, take a look at our roundup of some of the cocktails bars we can’t get enough of in the Highlands.

Scotch and Rye – Inverness

Scotch and Rye is an award-winning cocktail bar, based on Queensgate in Inverness, that boasts one of the largest Scottish whisky collections.

Not only will its interiors transport you to the speakeasy world of 1920’s Chicago, but also the eclectic cocktail collection.

Choose from a strawberry cosmopolitan, elderflower bramble, cotton candy cosmopolitan, coconut and ginger mojito, smoked pear and whisky sour and much, much more.

Address: 21 Queensgate, Inverness

Revolution – Inverness

Revolution is considered a firm favourite for party-goers on the lookout for a bar with mouth-watering cocktails and a great atmosphere.

Its expertly crafted drinks range has something to suit all tastes, featuring classics, vodka and tonics, sharers and shots.

To guarantee yourself a night to remember, Revolution is definitely a cocktail bar to consider visiting during your next outing.

Address: 11-19 Church Street, Inverness

The Botanic House – Inverness

Perfect for capturing the perfect shot for social media, The Botanic House is a hot spot for locals and tourists alike in Inverness.

With enticing ever-changing cocktail menus developed in-house by a trained team of mixologists, who put passion into every drink, it will prove a challenge not ordering one of each cocktail.

There is also a selection of gin, beers, wine, rum and malt whisky, as well as light bites and homemade pizzas.

Address: 9-11 Castle Street, Inverness

EscoBar – Taqueria & Cocktails – Inverness

When it comes to EscoBar, located on Queensgate in the Highland capital, the team prides itself on having a range of genuine Mexican drinks on offer – boasting the biggest collection of tequila in the town.

There is a beautiful cocktail menu with a Mexican twist, so you’ll be sure to have a fiesta when stopping by.

Address: 10 Queensgate, Inverness

Bar One – Inverness

Nestled on Inverness’ Academy Street, Bar One has been providing customers with an eclectic collection of mouth-watering, trendsetting cocktails since its inception in 2009.

It is the ideal venue for catch-ups, romantic dates and nights out, as its talented team of mixologists work tirelessly to deliver the highest quality cocktails to you each and every time.

There are some old favourites and new creations to keep your taste buds tingling.

Address: 1 Academy Street, Inverness

The Angels’ Share – Inverness

Another Inverness must-visit if you are in Inverness is The Angels’ Share, based on Ness Walk (above Prime Steak and Seafood).

The smaller cocktail bar offers a line-up of curated wines from around the world, regional beers and locally sourced charcuterie and sharing plates and, of course, carefully constructed cocktails.

Address: 4-6 Ness Walk, Inverness

Mr C’s Bar – Thurso

When passing Traill Street, in Thurso, you’ll stumble across the area’s first dedicated cocktail bar – Mr C’s Bar. And once you arrive, you’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to ordering your desired drink (or drinks).

You can also order a number of the bar’s popular cocktails to be delivered to your door if you live locally. This includes a cosmopolitan kit, French martini kit, and classic white or black Russian kit.

Address: Traill Street, Thurso

Mack’s Cocktail Bar and Grill – Nairn

Looking for a more family-friendly bar to visit? Mack’s Cocktail Bar and Grill is the one for you.

Situated on Leopold Street in Nairn, the venue has a wide range of drinks and cocktails on offer, including a chocolate strawberry mojito – which is enough to make anyone book a table – along with a full menu of great homemade food.

Address: 19 Leopold Street, Nairn

