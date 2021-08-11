Big Mannys’ to dish out monstrous 20-inch pizzas at new takeaway site by Aberdeen’s Pittodrie Stadium

Big Mannys’ Pizza has fast become known across the north-east for its mouth-watering pizzas that come in mammoth sizes.

Launching in October 2020, the business’ team consists of brothers Phillip and Ashley Adams, who own The Adams, based on Holburn Street in Aberdeen, and freelance chef Calum Wright.

The trio has been serving New York style pizzas for sit-in, takeaway and delivery, all of which are made on-site at the bar.

But with the business continuing to prove a hit with locals, Big Mannys’ Pizza is set to expand with the opening of its second takeaway site, based at the corner of Pittodrie Street and Ardarroch Road, in the coming months.

It is merely a few hundred yards from Pittodrie Stadium.

400 pizzas per hour

The second location has been in planning for almost one year, with Phillip, Ashley and Calum realising that it would be required from the outset.

It will officially open to the public for takeaway and collection only, servicing the immediate vicinity, Hillhead Student Campus and as far as Bridge Of Don, in early October and allow the business owners to almost triple their output capacity.

The output capacity of our ovens will be almost triple that of our current kitchen.” Phillip Adams.

Phillip said: “Almost immediately after launching, with the support of the city and Aberdonians’ insatiable appetite for our pizzas, we quickly realised we were going to have to expand to keep up with demand.

“Less than six weeks after opening, we began planning our second unit.

“We needed the location to be perfect and are delighted with where we’ve chosen. It’s been a lot of work but the journey has been incredible.

“The new site is huge, there’s so much space. We’ve been able to build a walk-in chill room to store our dough as well as a second storey that will become our box-building factory.

“The output capacity of our ovens will be almost triple that of our current kitchen.

“We have designed the unit around having a dual production line, which will allow us to produce nearly 400 pizzas per hour. And even bigger pizzas that are 20 inches in size will be served there!”

Biggest pizza operator in Aberdeen

The offering at the new location will include all the favourites from Big Mannys’ existing menu, which features pizzas with classic toppings such as pepperoni and margarita, as well as chicken fajita and ham and pineapple pizzas.

The brand has also been known to collaborate with local businesses when it comes to developing new menu items. Vegan firm Roots Catering, Angus and Oink and The Tilly Butcher are among them.

Phillip, Ashley and Calum look forward to adding to this line-up in the future.

“The new unit affords us more workspace and storage so we’re very excited to bring more flavours and combinations, as well as offering our customers the option to build their own pizza,” said Phillip.

“The three of us are hugely focused on our local collaborations and love being able to showcase produce from other local operators, too. There are some new fantastic new collaborations planned but we have to keep them under wraps for now.

“We cannot wait to bring our pizzas to the other side of Aberdeen. We do already have many customers that visit us from all over the city but we look forward to being able to deliver to Bridge Of Don, Hillhead Halls of Residence and Kittybrewster.

“We want to become the biggest pizza operator in town and for the people of Aberdeen to feel invested and involved in our brand.

“Each of us are continuously overwhelmed with the support we’ve received and owe so much of our success to our huge and loyal fan base. When you think pizza, we want Big Mannys’ to be the only thought!

“We are on track for opening early October, within one year of launching our brand. We cannot wait to unleash our super-site on the city and get to work on unit three.”

Big Mannys’ second site will be open noon to 1am daily.

