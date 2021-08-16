Photo gallery: Thousands flock to Nairn Farmers’ Market as it makes long-anticipated return

Nairn Farmers’ Market made its long-anticipated return on Saturday after taking place for the first time since before the coronavirus outbreak.

The popular event, which attracts thousands of people from across the Highlands and further afield, had not taken place since November 2019.

With all the uncertainty around Covid restrictions, organisers decided to hold off from running the market for as long as 17 months.

However, its comeback made an impact with thousands descending on the town.

The market took place from 10am to 4pm and was organised by members of Nairn Connects BID and Inverness Farmers’ Market.

Welcomed back

More than 20 shops spilled out into the High Street, while approximately 30 businesses from outwith Nairn showcased their offerings. There was also a “crafters corner” for homemakers.

Food and drink businesses included local baker Makes by Megs and Rose Cottage Country Kitchen, which produces an award-winning range of preserves and puddings.

One member of the community that was delighted to see the market make its return was Lucy Harding, manager of Nairn Connects BID.

Nairn Connects BID hosts a number of events including Taste of Nairn and Wheels of Nairn and supports other events such as the Book and Arts Festival and Highland Games.

It also runs forums for local business owners to communicate with each other and promotes the shop local message.

Lucy, 50, said: “The pandemic hit events hard, so we are really pleased to be able to get this back now. We worked with Inverness Farmers’ Market in order to make the market physically possible.

“I was most looking forward to the vibrant atmosphere. It created this, with many people enjoying everything that Nairn’s High Street has to offer.

“There is so much nostalgia about the good old days when Nairn had a market every month.”

The street was closed to traffic to make it safe and accessible for those attending the event.

“The turnout was in the thousands and the streets were bustling before the market even started!” Iona Gibson, of Nairn BID.

Iona Gibson, of Nairn BID, added: “The turnout was in the thousands and the streets were bustling.

“There are loads of major success stories from crafters, stalls and shops who all performed well on the day.

“Some examples include Makes by Megs and Wendy’s Hooose, who sold all their bakes by just after midday, the Nairn Bowling Club sold out their tombola by 1pm and were able to raise £900 for the Club, and many crafters sold out multiple times, having to restock their tables throughout the day.

“We received loads of positive feedback, too, with almost everyone asking “when’s the next one?”

For more on food and drink…