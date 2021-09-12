Kids Kitchen: Two tasty and fuss-free recipes that the whole family can recreate

Children’s food writer Liz Ashworth meets a budding young cook who has some handy recipes up her sleeve…

Nine-year-old Lucy Reid has invented a tasty new recipe and this is her story.

Lucy said: “For school, our teacher, Mrs Duncan, told us to make a meal for our families and sort it into the different food groups for our health and wellbeing.

“I combined my two favourite foods – which are pizza and pasta – and called my new dish ‘PISTA!’”

Lucy says: “You can use any vegetables you like in the recipe and change the topping too.”

Well done, Lucy – she made both of these recipes herself.

She loves cooking and hopes one day to have her own restaurant.

Lucy’s ‘pista’

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 tsp salt for the water

50g pasta shapes

1 tbsp vegetable oil

500ml tomato passata

1 tsp garlic paste

1 large onion, peeled and chopped

1 red pepper, cored and chopped

1 courgette, trimmed and sliced

115g mushrooms, sliced

1 tub cooked cocktail sausages

Pinch of salt

For the toppings:

Your preference of slices of pepperoni, salami and grated cheese

Method

Turn on the oven to heat at 160C Fan/180C/350F/ Gas Mark 4. Boil water in a large pot, add the salt and then the pasta. Make sure it

is covered and simmer for 15 minutes. Do not over cook. Meanwhile, cook the vegetables. Add vegetable oil to a pan or deep frying pan. Add the onion and stir a few minutes, then the pepper followed by the courgettes and lastly the mushrooms. Stir to ensure even cooking. Drain the pasta through a sieve and put into a large casserole dish. Dot evenly with the cocktail sausages. Heat the passata and stir in the garlic paste. Add more to taste if you like garlic. When the vegetables are cooked and passata is heated you can assemble the dish. Cover the pasta and sausages with the vegetables and then pour the passata over. Then comes the topping – Lucy added slices of pepperoni and salami and then grated cheese. “After that, cook in the top of the oven for 15 minutes – you can get

an adult to help with this bit – and…. YOU HAVE SOME YUMMY PISTA!”

Lucy’s raspberry muffins

Makes 12

Ingredients

225g plain flour

2 tsp baking powder

140g caster sugar

180ml milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 large eggs

150ml sunflower oil

Method

Preheat the oven to 160C Fan/180C/350F/Gas Mark 4. Put all of the ingredients into a bowl. Beat with an electric whisk until combined and smooth. Divide the mixture into 12 paper cases and add a couple of raspberries to each case. It’s better if you break them into smaller pieces – halves or quarters depending on how large the berries are. Bake in the middle of the preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes until well risen and golden. Enjoy.

