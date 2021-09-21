Are you a new student in Aberdeen? These are top 5 must-visit bars in the city

Freshers’ Week is finally here and we know the feeling of being in an unfamiliar place, surrounded by new faces.

If you’re new to studying in the city then you’ll be on the lookout to uncover your next favourite hangout spot.

Or perhaps you’re staying in your home town but experiencing it from a totally new perspective?

Well if you’re wanting to know the best place to go to grab a pint or a cocktail as a student then you’ve come to the right place as we’ve found five of the best bars in Aberdeen that offer student-friendly prices.

Take a look below and let us know if you think there’s a bar we missed at foodanddrink@dcthomson.co.uk

Siberia Bar & Hotel

Nestled in the heart of Aberdeen, Siberia Bar & Hotel is one of the city’s top student hotspots when it comes to food and drink, particularly if it’s cocktails you’re after.

With eye-catching drinks such as the “Just be good to Green” or “The Little Red Corvette” available, there is a whole host to get stuck into in this bar.

The venue on Belmont Street has a loyalty card scheme, The Siberia Wolf Pack Card, that allows holders to get many deals on drinks, including their sister business, Twisted Sister Drinks, and have an enticing beer garden so you don’t need to be cooped up inside.

See Siberia’s full drinks menu, and click here for more about the bar itself.

Address: 9 Belmont Street, Aberdeen AB10 1JR

The Bobbin

Situated on King Street, this welcoming and informal bar is a great place to meet up with friends, relax, watch the big sporting events on TV or even trying some of their street food-inspired drinks.

Why not soak up the last of the summer sun in their beer garden too?

They also have various deals throughout the month especially for students so it’s worth keeping an eye on their Facebook page for those.

Address: 500 King Street, Aberdeen AB24 5ST

The Triplekirks

Come for the 30p wings and stay for the delicious cocktails.

The Triplekirks on the corner of Schoolhill and Belmont Street also has a drinks menu that any beer fan will love, featuring brews from all over the world.

They are also very student-friendly and is a great place to meet up with friends, watch some sport, and sample some tasty food and drink.

Take a look at their Facebook page for more.

Address: Schoolhill, Aberdeen AB10 1JT

Krakatoa

Staking their claim as Aberdeen’s “only dive bar and the antidote to everything else”, can you really say you’ve sampled everything the city has to offer if you haven’t been here?

Serving up all things Tiki-inspired, if you’re on the hunt for booze served in a giant skull with half a jungle growing out of it then this is the place for you.

With beers and cocktails available, it’s one of the top places you need to visit if you’re a student in the city.

Check out their Instagram page for more goings on.

Address: 2 Trinity Quay, Aberdeen AB11 5AA

Old School House

Hoping to be “noticeably unique”, Aberdeen’s Old School House on Little Belmont Street is a classic pub set in – you guessed it – an old school.

Serving up affordable wines, whiskies, spirits, cocktails and more, it’s a place where you can feel relaxed as soon as you step through the door.

They also have a whole host of activities for you and your new university friends to take part in, such as sporting events, Friends quizzes and so much more.

Their dog-friendly beer garden is also not to go amiss if your furry friend is visiting. Keep an eye on their social media channels for deals and events.

Address: Little Belmont Street, Aberdeen AB10 1JG

