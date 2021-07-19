Enjoy breakfast or lunch at this cafe on a converted bus at Aberdeen’s beach front

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Highlander Cafe Bus offers a combination of Scottish and international cuisine at its home on Beach Boulevard, in Aberdeen – and let’s not forget a unique experience, too.

The quirky cafe, which is set in a renovated double decker bus, started operating under its former owner in late-2018 but was recently taken over by 35-year-old, Samuel Turcu-Georgescu.

Samuel had always been a follower of The Highlander Cafe Bus and couldn’t wait to be a part of a venue that attracts people from far and wide to the Granite City.

A wonderful experience

The team at The Highlander Cafe Bus are from all walks of life, with some originally residing in Spain and Romania, while others grew up in the local area.

Samuel said: “I got into hospitality in 2019 when I started my own cafe based in the city centre, named Central Coffee.

“I took on The Highlander Cafe Bus in October 2020. It is a wonderful experience, offering the chance to see an unforgettable view of Aberdeen beach.

“When visiting, customers will be welcomed by friendly staff and served fresh food made using local produce.

“They have the chance to enjoy our marine theme with an amazing bar upstairs, where you can see dolphins, especially at this time of the year.”

Irresistible street food

In terms of the food and drink offering, customers can expect a range of breakfast dishes, including bacon, sausage and egg rolls, and the ever-popular Highlander Breakfast, as well as freakshakes, home bakes, ice cream and milkshakes.

The cafe is open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 5pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

“We offer food from both Scottish and international cuisine,” Samuel added.

I like to pay attention to the customer’s desires and combine tastes and textures to create unique dishes.” Samuel Turcu-Georgescu.

“An example of one of our dishes is a special traditional Romanian dish, named ‘mici’, which means ‘littles. This is a mixture of pork, beef and (sometimes) lamb meat with condiments and herbs. It’s one of my favourites.

“There’s also the Highlander Breakfast – featuring two sausages, two pieces of bacon, an egg, black pudding, Lorne, tomatoes, mushrooms, two tattie scones, beans, a hashbrown, haggis and toast – our haggis burger and whippy ice cream.

“Freakshake flavours include chocolate, vanilla, unicorn, doughnut, cupcake and strawberry. Oh, and there’s also the opportunity to make your own softie or croissant. But out of everything, our Highlander Breakfast is definitely the most popular item.

“I like to pay attention to the customer’s desires and combine tastes and textures to create unique dishes. I sometimes get inspired by famous cooks from Britain and Romania.”

Bonnie Bus

The director plans on launching a second bus-turned-cafe at the beach, which will be known as Bonnie Bus, and says the ongoing Street Food Scran project is “wonderful”.

He added: “It is an amazing way to sustain and promote the north-east, and further afield, which is needed after a hard year.

“I would like to encourage people to visit The Highlander Cafe Bus to prove to themselves that having a meal on the beachfront of Aberdeen is unforgettable and worth it.

“Lots of our clients and customers keep coming to us, even if they need to travel. We would love to say a big thank you to all of them.

“I am working on another project with a different type of street food at the minute. And a second cafe bus will be inaugurated very soon, known as Bonnie Bus.

“I hope it will be opened by the middle of this summer.”

