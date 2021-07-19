Aberdeen’s potential Uefa Conference League third qualifying round opponents confirmed

Aberdeen’s potential opponents in the third qualifying round of the Uefa Europa Conference League have been confirmed.
The Dons will discover who they will play in the next round, should they defeat Sweden’s BK Hacken, at the Uefa draw at 1pm.
Stephen Glass’ side will first have to overcome a BK Hacken side in form after they registered a fourth successive league win.
The first first leg is at Pittodrie on Thursday with the return seven days later in Gothenburg.
The Reds will go into the Pittodrie clash, in front of 5,665 fans, already knowing who they will face should they knock out BK Hacken.
Awaiting the Dons in today’s draw are current league leaders and teams with a recent track record of regularly qualifying for the group stages of both the Champions League and the Europa League.
Aberdeen are unseeded in the draw and could land the winners of the second qualifying round clash between Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) and Dynamo Brest (Belarus).
The Europa Conference League may be Uefa’s third tier club tournament, but the route seems just as perilous as the Europa League.
Other potential opponents are the winners of Austria Vienna (Austria) and Breidablik (Iceland).
The Reds could also face PAOK (Greece) or the winners of Molde (Norway) /Servette (Switzerland).
Nelson Oliveira's strike from above #football #PAOK #Reloaded pic.twitter.com/3EYRusLypi
— PAOK FC (@PAOK_FC) July 18, 2021
Aberdeen’s Director of Football Steven Gunn confirmed the potential opponents today:
Potential UEFA Europa Conference League 2021/22 QR3 opponents for @AberdeenFC for today’s draw at 1pm on https://t.co/10h4DC0C67. pic.twitter.com/La9SJedmzg
— Steven Gunn (@steven_gunn22) July 19, 2021
However. just what can Aberdeen expect if they progress beyond BK Hacken?
- Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic): The Czech Republic side have a strong reputation in recent years of reaching the group stages of European competition. In the last seven years they have reached the group stages – including four times in the Champions League. Viktoria Plzen progressed to the last-16 of the Europa League 2017-18 only to lose out to Sporting Lisbon after the second leg went to extra-time. The Czech Republic domestic campaign has yet to start.
- Dynamo Brest (Belarus): Deep into their domestic campaign, Dynamo Brest have played 16 league games and have lost just twice. Winners of the Belarus top flight in 2019, they reached the Europa League play-offs last season, losing out 2-0 to PFC Ludogorets Razgrad.
- Austria Vienna (Austria): Champions of Austria 24 times and 27-time winners of the Austrian Cup. In the last decade, Austria Vienna have reached the group stages of the Europa League four times.
- Breidablik (Iceland): Currently sitting second in the Icelandic top flight after 12 league games. Relative newcomers to European football, having made their debut in the 2010-11 Europa League, losing 4-0 on aggregate to Motherwell.
- PAOK (Greece): Full name Panthessalonikios Athlitikos Omilos Konstadinoupoliton. Have reached the group stage of the Europa League in two of the previous three seasons. Last season they were knocked out of the Champions League at the play-off stage Their striker is Portugal international Nelson Oliveira, formerly of Norwich City and Benfica.
- Molde (Norway): Norwegian league champions in 2019 and runners-up the following season. Progressed from the Europa League group stage last season, finishing second to Arsenal in a group that also included Rapid Vienna. Currently five points clear at the top of the Norwegian top flight after 14 games.
- Servette (Switzerland): Winners of the Swiss league title 17 times. Lost out in the Europa League second qualifying round last season to Stade Reims. The Swiss league campaign has yet to start.