Aberdeen’s potential Uefa Conference League third qualifying round opponents confirmed

Aberdeen’s potential opponents in the third qualifying round of the Uefa Europa Conference League have been confirmed.

The Dons will discover who they will play in the next round, should they defeat Sweden’s BK Hacken, at the Uefa draw at 1pm.

Stephen Glass’ side will first have to overcome a BK Hacken side in form after they registered a fourth successive league win.

The first first leg is at Pittodrie on Thursday with the return seven days later in Gothenburg.

The Reds will go into the Pittodrie clash, in front of 5,665 fans, already knowing who they will face should they knock out BK Hacken.

Awaiting the Dons in today’s draw are current league leaders and teams with a recent track record of regularly qualifying for the group stages of both the Champions League and the Europa League.

Aberdeen are unseeded in the draw and could land the winners of the second qualifying round clash between Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) and Dynamo Brest (Belarus).

The Europa Conference League may be Uefa’s third tier club tournament, but the route seems just as perilous as the Europa League.

Other potential opponents are the winners of Austria Vienna (Austria) and Breidablik (Iceland).

The Reds could also face PAOK (Greece) or the winners of Molde (Norway) /Servette (Switzerland).

Aberdeen’s Director of Football Steven Gunn confirmed the potential opponents today:

Potential UEFA Europa Conference League 2021/22 QR3 opponents for @AberdeenFC for today’s draw at 1pm on https://t.co/10h4DC0C67. pic.twitter.com/La9SJedmzg — Steven Gunn (@steven_gunn22) July 19, 2021

However. just what can Aberdeen expect if they progress beyond BK Hacken?