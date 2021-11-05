Comfort Food Friday: Get stuck into Scott Baptie’s cheesy potato and beef autumnal casserole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Comfort Food Friday: Get stuck into Scott Baptie’s cheesy potato and beef autumnal casserole

We all love those overly indulgent dishes that just scream comfort food.
By Julia Bryce
November 5, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 5, 2021, 12:38 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
The casserole.

We all love those overly indulgent dishes that just scream comfort food.

You know, the ones that are smothered in cheese, packed with carbs and taste just like they have come straight out of your mother’s kitchens.

This cheesy potato and beef casserole dish is exactly that.

Packed with lean beef mince, carrots, courgette, onion, garlic and spinach, this recipe is bursting with flavour and is most certainly a winter warmer.

Nutritionist and weight loss coach Scott Baptie has used Scotland’s Scotty Brand potatoes to create this dish, thinly slicing the tatties which are then lathered in a light cheese.

While this recipe is still indulgent, it is lighter in calories and is great for banging in the oven if you’ve got family and friends coming round for a weekend feast.

Take a look at our other Comfort Food Friday recipes for more tasty ideas.

Cheesy Scotty Brand potato and beef autumnal casserole

Serves 6

Ingredients

  • 1 tsp olive oil
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1 carrot, chopped
  • 1 courgette, chopped
  • 1 garlic clove, chopped
  • 500g 5% lean beef mince
  • 400g chopped tomatoes
  • 250ml beef stock
  • 1 tsp mixed herbs
  • 125g spinach
  • 700g Scotty Brand potatoes, finely sliced
  • 100g lighter cheddar, grated

Method

  1. Fry all the chopped vegetables in a large frying pan until they are soft for about 10 minutes.
  2. Next add the mince and gently cook the mince until it is nicely browned.
  3. Once the mince is browned, add the chopped tomatoes, stock, herbs and simmer gently, cooking for 20 minutes with the lid off.
  4. After 20 minutes add the spinach to the pan and allow to wilt down.
  5. Pour the vegetable and mince mixture it into a large baking tray and top with the sliced potatoes, they will overlap and there will probably be enough for several layers.
  6. Cover with aluminium foil and bake for 40 minutes in the oven at 160 Fan/180C/350F/Gas Mark 4.
  7. After 40 minutes, remove the dish from the oven, remove the foil and scatter the grated cheese over the top.
  8. Bake for a further 25 mins, uncovered, until golden and delicious!

For more recipes…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal