Comfort Food Friday: Get stuck into Scott Baptie’s cheesy potato and beef autumnal casserole

We all love those overly indulgent dishes that just scream comfort food.

You know, the ones that are smothered in cheese, packed with carbs and taste just like they have come straight out of your mother’s kitchens.

This cheesy potato and beef casserole dish is exactly that.

Packed with lean beef mince, carrots, courgette, onion, garlic and spinach, this recipe is bursting with flavour and is most certainly a winter warmer.

Nutritionist and weight loss coach Scott Baptie has used Scotland’s Scotty Brand potatoes to create this dish, thinly slicing the tatties which are then lathered in a light cheese.

While this recipe is still indulgent, it is lighter in calories and is great for banging in the oven if you’ve got family and friends coming round for a weekend feast.

Cheesy Scotty Brand potato and beef autumnal casserole

Serves 6

Ingredients

1 tsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped

1 carrot, chopped

1 courgette, chopped

1 garlic clove, chopped

500g 5% lean beef mince

400g chopped tomatoes

250ml beef stock

1 tsp mixed herbs

125g spinach

700g Scotty Brand potatoes, finely sliced

100g lighter cheddar, grated

Method

Fry all the chopped vegetables in a large frying pan until they are soft for about 10 minutes. Next add the mince and gently cook the mince until it is nicely browned. Once the mince is browned, add the chopped tomatoes, stock, herbs and simmer gently, cooking for 20 minutes with the lid off. After 20 minutes add the spinach to the pan and allow to wilt down. Pour the vegetable and mince mixture it into a large baking tray and top with the sliced potatoes, they will overlap and there will probably be enough for several layers. Cover with aluminium foil and bake for 40 minutes in the oven at 160 Fan/180C/350F/Gas Mark 4. After 40 minutes, remove the dish from the oven, remove the foil and scatter the grated cheese over the top. Bake for a further 25 mins, uncovered, until golden and delicious!

