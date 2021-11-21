Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two cracking Christmas desserts to recreate to light up your Yuletide table

The time has arrived where people get into the festive spirit and start preparing their traditional Christmas desserts.
By Rebecca Shearer
November 21, 2021, 6:00 am
Photo of Rebecca Shearer
Golden Christmas pudding.

These Christmas pudding recipes from Doves Farm showcase two ideas for you to get started on now.

They both have the same re-heating and flaming technique too if you want to add a bit of flair to your puddings.

Spelt Christmas pudding

Makes 1

Ingredients

  • Butter, for greasing
  • 100g wholemeal spelt flour
    50g caster sugar
  • 1 tsp mixed spice
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 150g raisins
  • 150g sultanas
  • 100g currants
  • 50g prunes, chopped
  • 50g mixed peel
  • 25g blanched almonds
  • 1 lemon, grated rind and juice
  • 75g butter
  • 2 eggs
  • 3 tbsp brandy, rum or fruit juice
  • Orange, for decoration

To flame (optional):

  • 3 tbsp brandy or rum

Method

  1. Rub some butter around the inside of a 1.2lt/2pt pudding basin.
  2. Cut two circles of parchment paper to fit inside the top diameter of the basin.
  3. Measure the flour, sugar, mixed spice and cinnamon into a bowl, stir to combine.
  4. Put the raisins, sultanas, currants, chopped prunes, mixed peel, blanched almonds into a large mixing bowl.
  5. Grate the lemon rind into the bowl, squeeze and add the lemon juice and mix together.
  6. Sieve the flour mixture on to the fruit and stir until the fruit is well covered.
  7. Gently melt the butter and stir this into the fruit.
  8. Break the eggs into another bowl or jug, add the brandy, rum or fruit juice and whisk together with a fork.
  9. Pour this into the mixing bowl, and stir everything together really well.
  10. Leave the mixture to stand for at least 2 hours or overnight.
  11. Stir the mixture, tip it into the prepared pudding basin and smooth the top.
  12. Press the circles of parchment paper on to the top of the pudding.

To cook on the hob:

  1. Cover the basin with kitchen foil, tucking it in well over the outer rim.
  2. Stand the pudding in the bottom of a large pan and add boiling water until it comes halfway up the pudding basin.
  3. Put the lid on the pan and simmer gently for 2 hours. Lift the lid occasionally and add more boiling water to keep the level halfway up the pudding basin.
  4. Once cooked, allow the pudding to cool without removing the kitchen foil and parchment.
  5. Store the pudding in a cool dark place for up to two months and re-heat to serve.

To flame the pudding:

  1. Turn out the re-heated Christmas pudding on to a warm, heatproof plate.
  2. Measure the brandy or rum into a small saucepan and warm it over a gentle heat without letting it boil.
  3. Remove the pan from the heat, tilt it sideways and carefully ignite the fumes with a match or lighter. Immediately pour the flaming liquid over the pudding.
  4. Before the flame subsides, tilt the serving plate and spoon any liquid back over the pudding.

Golden Christmas pudding

Makes 1

Ingredients

  • Butter, for greasing
  • 200g dried apricots
  • 75g butter, melted
  • 1 orange, grated rind
  • 100g caster sugar
  • 1 tsp mixed spice
  • 2 tbsp orange liqueur or fruit juice
  • 2 tbsp orange juice
  • 1 egg
  • 100g sultanas
  • 50g mixed glacé peel
  • 50g breadcrumbs
  • 25g self-raising white flour
  • 4 sprigs of fresh rosemary, to decorate
  • Cream, to serve

To flame (optional):

  • 3 tbsp brandy or rum

Method

  1. Rub some butter around the inside of a 1.1lt/2pt pudding basin.
  2. Cut two circles of parchment paper to fit inside the top diameter of the basin.
  3. Put the apricots into a blender and pulse until they are the size of peas.
  4. Melt the butter.
  5. Finely grate the orange rind into the blender bowl, add the sugar, mixed spice, melted butter, orange liqueur, orange juice and egg. Pulse to combine.
  6. Add the sultanas, glacé peel, breadcrumbs and flour and stir until well mixed.
  7. Tip the mixture into the prepared pudding basin and smooth the top.
  8. Press the circles of parchment paper on to the top of pudding.
  9. To cook it on the hob, cover the basin with kitchen foil, tucking it in well over the outer rim.
  10. Stand the pudding in the bottom of a large pan and add boiling water
    until it comes halfway up the pudding basin.
  11. Put the lid on the pan and simmer gently for 2 hours. Lift the lid occasionally and add more boiling water to keep the level halfway up the pudding basin.
  12. Once cooked, allow the pudding to cool without removing the kitchen foil and parchment.
  13. Store the pudding in a cool dark place for up to two months and re-heat to serve.

