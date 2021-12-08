Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Midweek meal: Nisha Katona’s gingerbread lamb steaks

By Mariam Okhai
December 8, 2021, 5:00 pm
If you are looking for a flavourful dish, Nisha Katona’s gingerbread lamb steaks are the perfect dinner with a festive twist.

Using a mix of garlic, ginger and spices, these Indian inspired steaks are packed with flavour and will serve a family of four.

With a festive gingerbread flavour coating a soft rump steak, these steaks will be ready in 30 minutes with a crispy, golden crust.

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 4tbsp vegetable oil
  • 1 onion, roughly chopped
  • 1 cube frozen crushed garlic or 3 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1 cube frozen crushed ginger or 1 thumb-sized pieces fresh ginger, peeled and grated
  • 4 x 200g/7oz lamb rump steaks
  • 1 tbsp garam masala
  • 1 tbsp ground coriander
  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon
  • 1 tbsp salt
  • 1 tbsp sugar
  • 4 ginger biscuits

Method

  1. Preheat the grill/broiler to high and line a grill pan with foil.
  2. Heat three tablespoons of the oil in a large non-stick frying pan/skillet over a medium heat, then add the onion, garlic and ginger and cook, stirring occasionally, for six to eight minutes, until the onions are soft and golden.
  3. Meanwhile, heat the remaining tablespoon of oil in a separate frying pan over a medium heat.
  4. Add the lamb steaks and cook for two to three minutes on each side, until browned. Transfer the lamb steaks to the rack of a grill pan while you prepare the topping.
  5. Add the garam masala, ground coriander, ground cinnamon, salt and sugar to the pan with the onions and cook, stirring continuously, for one minute.
  6. Tip the spiced onions into the bowl of a food processor and crumble in the ginger biscuits. Process the biscuit and onion mixture to a thick, smooth paste, then divide the mixture between the lamb steaks and spread out in an even layer.
  7. Grill/broil the steaks for four to five minutes, until the lamb is bubbling and the paste has formed a golden crust. Serve hot.

Recipe from 30 Minute Mowgli by Nisha Katona, published by Nourish Books, priced £25. Photography Yuki Sugiura.

