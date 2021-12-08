Midweek meal: Nisha Katona’s gingerbread lamb steaks

An error occurred. Please try again.

If you are looking for a flavourful dish, Nisha Katona’s gingerbread lamb steaks are the perfect dinner with a festive twist.

Using a mix of garlic, ginger and spices, these Indian inspired steaks are packed with flavour and will serve a family of four.

With a festive gingerbread flavour coating a soft rump steak, these steaks will be ready in 30 minutes with a crispy, golden crust.

For more inspiration, take a look at our previous Midweek Meal recipes.

Nisha Katona’s gingerbread lamb steaks

Serves 4

Ingredients

4tbsp vegetable oil

1 onion, roughly chopped

1 cube frozen crushed garlic or 3 garlic cloves, crushed

1 cube frozen crushed ginger or 1 thumb-sized pieces fresh ginger, peeled and grated

4 x 200g/7oz lamb rump steaks

1 tbsp garam masala

1 tbsp ground coriander

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tbsp salt

1 tbsp sugar

4 ginger biscuits

Method

Preheat the grill/broiler to high and line a grill pan with foil. Heat three tablespoons of the oil in a large non-stick frying pan/skillet over a medium heat, then add the onion, garlic and ginger and cook, stirring occasionally, for six to eight minutes, until the onions are soft and golden. Meanwhile, heat the remaining tablespoon of oil in a separate frying pan over a medium heat. Add the lamb steaks and cook for two to three minutes on each side, until browned. Transfer the lamb steaks to the rack of a grill pan while you prepare the topping. Add the garam masala, ground coriander, ground cinnamon, salt and sugar to the pan with the onions and cook, stirring continuously, for one minute. Tip the spiced onions into the bowl of a food processor and crumble in the ginger biscuits. Process the biscuit and onion mixture to a thick, smooth paste, then divide the mixture between the lamb steaks and spread out in an even layer. Grill/broil the steaks for four to five minutes, until the lamb is bubbling and the paste has formed a golden crust. Serve hot.

Recipe from 30 Minute Mowgli by Nisha Katona, published by Nourish Books, priced £25. Photography Yuki Sugiura.

For more in the series…