Midweek meal: Nisha Katona’s gingerbread lamb steaks

If you are looking for a flavourful dish, Nisha Katona’s gingerbread lamb steaks are the perfect dinner with a festive twist.
Using a mix of garlic, ginger and spices, these Indian inspired steaks are packed with flavour and will serve a family of four.
With a festive gingerbread flavour coating a soft rump steak, these steaks will be ready in 30 minutes with a crispy, golden crust.
For more inspiration, take a look at our previous Midweek Meal recipes.
Nisha Katona’s gingerbread lamb steaks
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 4tbsp vegetable oil
- 1 onion, roughly chopped
- 1 cube frozen crushed garlic or 3 garlic cloves, crushed
- 1 cube frozen crushed ginger or 1 thumb-sized pieces fresh ginger, peeled and grated
- 4 x 200g/7oz lamb rump steaks
- 1 tbsp garam masala
- 1 tbsp ground coriander
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1 tbsp salt
- 1 tbsp sugar
- 4 ginger biscuits
Method
- Preheat the grill/broiler to high and line a grill pan with foil.
- Heat three tablespoons of the oil in a large non-stick frying pan/skillet over a medium heat, then add the onion, garlic and ginger and cook, stirring occasionally, for six to eight minutes, until the onions are soft and golden.
- Meanwhile, heat the remaining tablespoon of oil in a separate frying pan over a medium heat.
- Add the lamb steaks and cook for two to three minutes on each side, until browned. Transfer the lamb steaks to the rack of a grill pan while you prepare the topping.
- Add the garam masala, ground coriander, ground cinnamon, salt and sugar to the pan with the onions and cook, stirring continuously, for one minute.
- Tip the spiced onions into the bowl of a food processor and crumble in the ginger biscuits. Process the biscuit and onion mixture to a thick, smooth paste, then divide the mixture between the lamb steaks and spread out in an even layer.
- Grill/broil the steaks for four to five minutes, until the lamb is bubbling and the paste has formed a golden crust. Serve hot.
Recipe from 30 Minute Mowgli by Nisha Katona, published by Nourish Books, priced £25. Photography Yuki Sugiura.