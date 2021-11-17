Midweek meal: Gino D’Acampo’s crispy breaded pork chops with rosemary

For those looking to serve up a feast for the family, this recipe for Gino D’Acampo’s crispy breaded pork chops is a must.

Serving four comfortably, this dish would make for a comforting dinner that is both filling and delicious.

coated in breadcrumbs, the pork remains juicy and succulent, and can be served with a range of sides to suit your tastes.

“Nothing can beat a Milanese-style hunk of meat, fish or even vegetable – we all love that crispy breadcrumb coating,” says chef Gino D’Acampo.

“Pork is probably my favourite meat to cook Milanese-style; its sweetness works really well with the rosemary here, and I heartily recommend serving it with a cold Italian beer.

“If you prefer, you can try the same recipe with chicken or veal instead. Buon appetito!”

Gino D’Acampo’s crispy breaded pork chops with rosemary

Serves 4

Ingredients

4 bone-in pork chops, each around 250–300g

3 eggs

150g fine dried breadcrumbs

3 tbsp finely chopped rosemary leaves

250ml olive oil

Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

Place the pork chops on a chopping board, and, with a sharp knife, cut two slits into the fat; this will ensure the chops don’t curl up during cooking. Place the chops in between two sheets of cling film, and, using a meat mallet or a rolling pin, bash down the meat until each chop is about one centimetre thick. Set aside. Break the eggs into a large bowl with one teaspoon of salt and half a teaspoon of pepper and gently whisk with a fork. Place the breadcrumbs on a medium flat tray and mix in the chopped rosemary. Take one chop at a time and first coat in the breadcrumbs on both sides. Gently shake off any excess. Immediately immerse the chop into the eggs, making sure both meat and bone are covered, then again coat in the breadcrumbs. Place the pork chop on a chopping board, and, with the palm of your hand, slightly press down the meat part to get the meat in shape. Coat all the pork chops in the same way. Pour the olive oil into a large

frying pan and place over a medium heat. Take a pinch of breadcrumbs and sprinkle them into the oil: if they start to sizzle, the oil is hot enough. Cook the pork chops, two at a time, for four minutes on each side to have medium-cooked meat; if you prefer your meat medium-well done, fry for one minute longer on each side. You are looking for a golden/light brown colour all over. Drain the crispy chops on kitchen paper and sprinkle over a little salt.

I love this meal with a crisp salad, simply dressed with extra virgin olive oil, salt and lemon juice, or some seasonal vegetables, but the kids always insist they are served with mustard mash, which is also fantastico.

Gino’s Italian Family Adventure: Easy Recipes The Whole Family Will Love by Gino D’Acampo, is published by Bloomsbury, priced £22. Photography Haarala Hamilton.

