Sweet treats: Get stuck into these vegan chocolate orange pots

An error occurred. Please try again.

We are now midway through Veganuary and hopefully the excesses of the festive season are now just a memory.

If you fancy making something sweet and vegan, then Bioglan Superfoods has the answer with this recipe.

The vegan chocolate orange pots make for a delectable dessert option and are made with coconut cream, maple syrup and orange syrup.

The recipe adds 1 tsp of Bioglan Cacao Boost blend to increase the minerals and nutritional value in the pudding.

The Bioglan Superfoods range contains seven supercharged powder blends made from the highest quality ingredients, designed to be easily added to recipes for a superfood boost.

Vegan chocolate orange pots

Serves 2

Ingredients

100g vegan chocolate

250ml coconut cream

2 tbsp coconut oil

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp orange essence

2 tbsp raw cacao

1 tsp Bioglan Superfoods

Cacao Boost Powder

For the orange syrup:

150ml orange juice

2 tbsp coconut sugar

Method

Break up the chocolate and add to a large bowl. Heat the coconut cream, coconut oil, maple syrup and orange essence in a saucepan until just before boiling. Stirring constantly. Pour the mix over the chocolate and leave for a few minutes to allow the chocolate to melt. Fold in the raw cacao and Bioglan Superfoods Cacao Boost, then stir gently so that everything is combined. Spoon the mix into glasses or espresso cups then pop in the fridge to firm up – around 4 hours or overnight. Make the orange syrup by adding the orange juice and coconut sugar to a pan, heat gently until the sugar dissolves and the juice thickens. Set aside to cool. Top the choc pots with the orange syrup.

For more recipes…