Sweet treats: This easy-to-make chocolate cake requires little effort

An error occurred. Please try again.

This chocolate cake will make you swoon.

“For your eating pleasure, I spent weeks testing different variations of chocolate cake.

“I knew what I wanted: something wonderfully moist, a touch bitter, light, quick to make, and beautiful,” says chef and food writer Ravneet Gill.

“The perfect lazy person’s cake. It had to be a gleaming beauty that looked like you’d spent forever on it, when in reality it involved very little effort.

“We make this cake for people we care about but don’t have much time for. Fringe friends, you might say.”

LPC (Lazy Person’s Cake)

Makes a 20cm cake

Ingredients

For the wet cake mix:

175ml olive oil, not overly strong, plus extra for the tins

2 eggs

175ml buttermilk

170ml boiling water

5g/1tsp instant coffee

For the dry cake mix:

125g caster sugar

125g light brown sugar

80g cocoa powder

230g plain flour

5g/1tsp sea salt flakes

10g/2tsp bicarbonate of soda

5g/1tsp baking powder

For the malt chocolate ganache:

150g 70% cocoa solids chocolate, chopped

50g 55% cocoa solids chocolate, chopped

Pinch of sea salt flakes

300g double cream

1tbsp malt extract (alternatively use black treacle, maple syrup or honey)

Method

Preheat the oven to 160C/Fan 180C/350F/Gas Mark 4. Grease two 20cm cake tins with oil, then line with baking paper. Weigh all the dry cake mix ingredients into a large bowl and stir together with a whisk to fully combine. Weigh all the wet cake mix ingredients, except the water and coffee, into a large bowl and whisk together. Make the coffee in a cup with the measured boiling water, pour it into the wet ingredients bowl and stir well. Add the dry mix to the wet mix and stir well with a whisk to combine. Divide the mixture evenly between the prepared tins. Bake for 35 minutes, or until a skewer comes out clean. Remove from the oven and allow to cool in the tin for 20 minutes before flipping on to a wire rack (allow to cool fully before adding the ganache). To make the ganache, put both the chocolates and the salt in a large heatproof bowl. In a saucepan, heat the cream with the malt extract until steaming, but not boiling. Pour the hot cream over the chocolate and leave for one minute. Use a whisk to stir the ganache from the middle outwards – so as not to whisk in any air – until silky and beautiful. Let the ganache sit for 10 minutes. Take a large plate with a lip. Place a cooled cake on the plate and spoon over enough ganache to cover the top. Don’t worry if it spills over the edges, we kind of want this. Place the next cake on top. Pour the remaining ganache all over the top, without a care in the world. Use a spoon to guide it over, making sure plenty of ganache is falling down the sides. Put the cake in the fridge for 20-30 minutes. Remove the cake from the fridge and, using a small offset palette knife, scoop up the set ganache from the edges of the plate and spread over the sides to create a smooth finish. It really is that easy and effortless. You’ll have your friends thinking you really care… This cake keeps best in an airtight container at room temperature for three days. If storing in the fridge, allow to come to room temp before eating – it’ll be much nicer! I recommend warming up a slice in the microwave for 20 seconds and pouring cold cream all over it.

Sugar, I Love You: Knockout Recipes To Celebrate The Sweeter Things In Life by Ravneet Gill is published by Pavilion Books, priced £20. Photography Ellis Parrinder. Available now.

For more recipes…