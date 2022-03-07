The Tippling House delivers with enticing Asian twists on Aberdeen Restaurant Week menu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

The Tippling House delivers with enticing Asian twists on Aberdeen Restaurant Week menu

By Andy Morton
March 7, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 7, 2022, 12:24 pm
The coconut & mango palate cleanser.
The coconut & mango palate cleanser.

The Tippling House, I’ve been reliably informed, is THE late night rendezvous spot for Aberdeen’s bar staff, who all head for the cocktail bar’s subterranean speakeasy-style refuge after their own shifts end.

Forearmed with this knowledge, I expected a bustling gin joint with music blaring and people hanging off the chandeliers.

I was surprised, then, to be faced with a completely empty bar.

And no chandeliers.

Restaurant review The Tippling House
The beetroot tart tatin had a delicious vinegary sting.

I admit, there were mitigating circumstances.

First, it was 5:30pm, which is practically the afternoon. No self-respecting cocktail bar – as The Tippling House certainly is – is busy at 5:30pm.

Second, it is probably only in my own head that bars have chandeliers, so score that disappointment down to me.

Finally, I had come to eat on my own after my intended dining companion was unavoidably detained, thereby limiting the overall headcount.

Used to dining for one, I had a book stuffed in my jacket pocket to ward off potential boredom.

Looking around the deserted room, I figured I would make plenty use of it.

Restaurant review The Tippling House
The décor includes pheasant feathers.

I needn’t have worried. Patricia, my bartender and server for the evening, proved excellent stand-in company, ensuring that the book stayed in my pocket. And when Patricia wasn’t regaling me with stories of the bartender world and Aberdeen’s nighttime Covid revival, the food she brought out took my full attention.

Though The Tippling House is first a cocktail bar, its kitchen – manned by former Howies chef Stuart Galloway – knocks out high-quality fare. Best of all, during Aberdeen Restaurant Week, the venue is offering Stuart’s five-course tasting menu for the fantastic price of £29. (A two-course option is available for £20.)

My recommendation? Get down to the Tippling House as soon as you can because the food is delicious.

And you never know – one day they may even install some chandeliers.

The food

Chef Stuart’s ethos is to surprise, usually by adding an Asian twist to his modern Scottish dishes.

It is a trait in evidence throughout my meal, including in my beetroot tart tatin starter, which came with Japanese umami flavourings of miso.

But it is the beetroot itself that stars in the dish. I’m an unabashed beetroot lover, but the vinegary sting in the slices here was perfect.

My five-course meal included two palate cleansers, the first of which was a deliciously creamy sweetcorn velouté.

It set me up perfectly for the highlight of the meal, a venison ragu with a just the right amount of gochujang pesto sauce.

Gochujang is a Korean fermented red chili paste not a million miles away from the type used in Sichuan cooking’s tongue-numbing spices.

Blended with the venison, it left a lingering warmth on the tongue that fed the senses as well as the stomach. In fact, it was so good, I finished my plate before remembering to photograph it, hence the picture below.

Restaurant review The Tippling House
My empty plate where the venison ragu used to be.

Next was a small cup of coconut and mango, which like all of the palate cleansers at The Tippling House was vegan.

Dessert was next, and though I usually like my final course to be sweet, the savoury blue cheese mouse and charcoal crackers mixed in with fruits such pear and kumquat was a great way to end a meal that constantly surprised.

The verdict

Late afternoon may not be the best time to visit The Tippling House if you are looking for atmosphere.

But the food when I visited more than made up for the lack of fellow diners.

Best of all, as the restaurant is a cocktail bar, so you can expect first-grade drinks to go with your meal. My dark-fruits-inspired mocktail was excellent.

The venue is dark and cosy, and a great place to sit for a couple of hours or so, either with a book or a few more cocktails.

It leans towards the kitsch end of the Scottish décor spectrum, with pheasant feathers in the dried flower bouquets on every table.

Meanwhile, the tartan-upholstered booths are also more hunting lodge than chic cocktail bar.

But the food at The Tippling House is a rock-solid foundation for a great evening, and will not disappoint.

Information

Address: 4 Belmont Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1JE

W: thetipplinghouse.com

Aberdeen Restaurant Week promotion: £29 for five-course taster menu, £20 for two courses

For more restaurant reviews…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal