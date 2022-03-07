Ross County fan view: Transformation at the Staggies has been remarkable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County fan view: Transformation at the Staggies has been remarkable

By Peter Mackay
March 7, 2022, 11:45 am
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay.

Ten league matches without a victory for Ross County meant they were rooted to the bottom of the table.

Nothing was going the way of the Staggies, with performances showing hopeful signs, but results sadly lacking.

Malky Mackay was under growing pressure from the County support at that stage of the season, but it’s safe to say he’s blown any footballing concerns out the window.

With just one defeat in the last eight matches, which also includes the incredible recent three game win streak against St Johnstone, Motherwell and St Mirren – Ross County are now sitting within the top six split group.

Trying to justify the turnaround is impossible.

St Mirren’s Scott Tanser tries an effort on goal against Ross County.

To have played ten games without a win, but to now be sitting within the top six and to have scored the most goals in the league outwith the ‘big two’ would leave any linguist stuck for superlatives to describe the County side Malky Mackay has constructed.

The most criticised aspect of this side is the number of goals conceded.

But with back-to-back clean sheets in the last two matches, the rewards of building a central defensive partnership are beginning to show.

Jack Baldwin and Alex Iacovitti have stepped up their game and have been formidable. The pair have established a good understanding and compliment each other’s game to a tee.

With three games left to go before the split there are only five points between tenth place and fourth place.

It will be a tough ask for Ross County to finish the campaign within the top six. Even if the Dingwall side don’t manage to mix it with the big boys in the split, even reaching this point in the first place should be largely applauded.

With a trip to Celtic Park the next task for the Staggies, it would normally seem a free hit type of fixture.

But with the recent form of Ross County – who knows what could happen.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]