Ross County fan view: Transformation at the Staggies has been remarkable

Ten league matches without a victory for Ross County meant they were rooted to the bottom of the table.

Nothing was going the way of the Staggies, with performances showing hopeful signs, but results sadly lacking.

Malky Mackay was under growing pressure from the County support at that stage of the season, but it’s safe to say he’s blown any footballing concerns out the window.

With just one defeat in the last eight matches, which also includes the incredible recent three game win streak against St Johnstone, Motherwell and St Mirren – Ross County are now sitting within the top six split group.

Trying to justify the turnaround is impossible.

To have played ten games without a win, but to now be sitting within the top six and to have scored the most goals in the league outwith the ‘big two’ would leave any linguist stuck for superlatives to describe the County side Malky Mackay has constructed.

The most criticised aspect of this side is the number of goals conceded.

But with back-to-back clean sheets in the last two matches, the rewards of building a central defensive partnership are beginning to show.

Jack Baldwin and Alex Iacovitti have stepped up their game and have been formidable. The pair have established a good understanding and compliment each other’s game to a tee.

With three games left to go before the split there are only five points between tenth place and fourth place.

It will be a tough ask for Ross County to finish the campaign within the top six. Even if the Dingwall side don’t manage to mix it with the big boys in the split, even reaching this point in the first place should be largely applauded.

With a trip to Celtic Park the next task for the Staggies, it would normally seem a free hit type of fixture.

But with the recent form of Ross County – who knows what could happen.