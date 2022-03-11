Comfort Food Friday: Get some comfort in your tummy and pocket with this butter prawn curry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ordering takeaways can be an indulgent treat or a frazzled parent’s family dinner.

But when money is tight or you’re trying to be healthy, making something delicious at home can be a great alternative to help you save both your wallet and your waistline, without compromising on flavour.

Professional food blogger and best-selling author Pip Payne (The Slimming Foodie) has collaborated with ilumoni to serve up this delicious recipe using store-cupboard ingredients and some key fresh items which are ideal for a tasty meal full of comfort that the family will love.

This curry came in at £4.65 per person by buying all the ingredients. It will be cheaper still given you won’t need to buy the spices again for a while.

Easy butter prawn curry

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

300g cooked and peeled king prawns

For the prawn marinade:

300g fat-free Greek yoghurt

2 garlic cloves, crushed

2 tsp sweet paprika

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp salt

½ lemon, juiced

For the curry:

1 tsp butter

1 large onion, peeled and finely diced

500g butternut squash, diced into 1cm pieces

3 garlic cloves, crushed

5cm piece ginger, peeled and grated

1 green chilli, deseeded and finely diced

1 teaspoon garam masala

1 teaspoon fenugreek

300ml hot chicken stock

2 tbsp tomato purée

1 tsp mango chutney

3 tbsp single cream

To serve:

Lightly toasted flaked almonds

Fresh coriander

Method

Make up the marinade by mixing all of the ingredients into a large bowl, then add in the king prawns and set them aside to marinade for at least 20 minutes. Melt the butter in a sauté pan, and add in the onion and butternut squash cubes. Fry these gently for 10 minutes, stirring regularly. After 10 minutes, add in the garlic, ginger and green chilli, as well as the garam masala and fenugreek, and stir fry for two minutes. Pour in the chicken stock, and stir through the tomato purée. Allow to simmer for 10 minutes. Add in the prawns as well as all of the marinade, and simmer for 15-20 minutes, until the sauce has thickened and the butternut squash is tender. Keep stirring regularly. Stir through the mango chutney. Add in the single cream, and stir through the curry. Serve immediately scattered with toasted flaked almonds and fresh coriander.

This is best served with basmati rice, white or brown.

