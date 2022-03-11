Comfort Food Friday: Get some comfort in your tummy and pocket with this butter prawn curry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comfort Food Friday: Get some comfort in your tummy and pocket with this butter prawn curry

By Brian Stormont
March 11, 2022, 11:45 am
Easy butter prawn curry.
Easy butter prawn curry.

Ordering takeaways can be an indulgent treat or a frazzled parent’s family dinner.

But when money is tight or you’re trying to be healthy, making something delicious at home can be a great alternative to help you save both your wallet and your waistline, without compromising on flavour.

Professional food blogger and best-selling author Pip Payne (The Slimming Foodie) has collaborated with ilumoni to serve up this delicious recipe using store-cupboard ingredients and some key fresh items which are ideal for a tasty meal full of comfort that the family will love.

This curry came in at £4.65 per person by buying all the ingredients. It will be cheaper still given you won’t need to buy the spices again for a while.

Easy butter prawn curry

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

  • 300g cooked and peeled king prawns

For the prawn marinade:

  • 300g fat-free Greek yoghurt
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 2 tsp sweet paprika
  • 1 tsp ground cumin
  • 1 tsp turmeric
  • 1 tsp chilli powder
  • 1 tsp salt
  • ½ lemon, juiced

For the curry:

  • 1 tsp butter
  • 1 large onion, peeled and finely diced
  • 500g butternut squash, diced into 1cm pieces
  • 3 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 5cm piece ginger, peeled and grated
  • 1 green chilli, deseeded and finely diced
  • 1 teaspoon garam masala
  • 1 teaspoon fenugreek
  • 300ml hot chicken stock
  • 2 tbsp tomato purée
  • 1 tsp mango chutney
  • 3 tbsp single cream

To serve:

  • Lightly toasted flaked almonds
  • Fresh coriander

Method

  1. Make up the marinade by mixing all of the ingredients into a large bowl, then add in the king prawns and set them aside to marinade for at least 20 minutes.
  2. Melt the butter in a sauté pan, and add in the onion and butternut squash cubes. Fry these gently for 10 minutes, stirring regularly.
  3. After 10 minutes, add in the garlic, ginger and green chilli, as well as the garam masala and fenugreek, and stir fry for two minutes.
  4. Pour in the chicken stock, and stir through the tomato purée. Allow to simmer for 10 minutes.
  5. Add in the prawns as well as all of the marinade, and simmer for 15-20 minutes, until the sauce has thickened and the butternut squash is tender. Keep stirring regularly.
  6. Stir through the mango chutney.
  7. Add in the single cream, and stir through the curry.
  8. Serve immediately scattered with toasted flaked almonds and fresh coriander.
    This is best served with basmati rice, white or brown.

For more recipes…

